How To Watch Raya and the Last Dragon in Australia

Cinemas may be open in Australia but movies are still few and far between. Thankfully we’ll be getting the latest from Disney in March with Raya and the Last Dragon. Here’s how you can catch this gorgeous looking movie in Australia.

What is this movie about?

Raya and the Last Dragon is the latest from Walt Disney Animated Studios, the same studio that brought us Frozen, Moana, Big Hero 6 etc.

The synopsis, provided by Disney, for the film is as follows:

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Sounds like a good time to me. Not convinced? Check out the new trailer below!

In the lead roles are Kelly Marie Tran (The Last Jedi) as Raya and Awkwafina (Oceans 8) as Sisu the dragon. The stacked cast also includes Gemma Chan, Danie Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison and Ross Butler.

Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) are directing.

Where can I watch Raya and the Last Dragon?

In a rare occurrence, it looks like Raya and the Last Dragon will actually be hitting its release date in 2021. The film will be released in Australian cinemas on March 4, 2021.

The day after on March 5, Raya and the Last Dragon will also be available for streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access. To access this movie on streaming you’ll need both a Disney+ subscription and to pay a one-off fee for Premier Access.

The official price point hasn’t been confirmed just yet but if its anything like what it was for Mulan on Disney+, Aussies are looking at $34.99.

Whether you’re a streamer or a cinema-goer this movie looks great so don’t miss out!