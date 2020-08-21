Everything Coming to Disney+ Australia in September 2020

Disney+ has dropped its streaming list for September and the most anticipated title on it is the live-action adaptation of Mulan, the classic 1998 animated film.

The number of times I’ve seen the animated Mulan movie is beyond count. I’m a 90s kid and it’s been my go-to watch whenever I’m in need of a pick me up.

Unfortunately, Disney has announced it will charge you $42 to watch the remake, which is roughly four times the monthly cost you pay for the entire service. If that’s too much for you, scroll down and have a look at the other titles coming to Disney+ next month.

Disney+ Highlights

Mulan (September 4)

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan,” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

Earth to Ned (4 September)

From The Jim Henson Company comes a brand new talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture.

Spies in Disguise (18 September)

In this high-flying animated comedy, super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is none of the above. But this unlikely duo must team up for the ultimate mission to save the world when a “biodynamic concealment” experiment transforms Lance into a brave, fierce, majestic…pigeon!

Becoming (18 September)

From Executive Producers LeBron James & Maverick Carter, Becoming chronicles the inspirational life stories of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. Each episode follows a different celebrity back to their hometown as they revisit memorable locations that were central to their upbringing.

Secret Society of Second Born Royals (25 September)

“Secret Society of Second Born Royals” follows Sam, a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam’s disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has super-human abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe.

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (25 September)

Disney+’s “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” produced by National Geographic and narrated by Disney fan-favourite Josh Gad (“Frozen,” “Frozen II”) gives viewers an all-encompassing backstage pass to explore the magic behind two of the world’s most beloved animal experiences, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT.

Once Upon a Time S1-7 (25 September)

A boy contacts his long-lost mother who gave him up for adoption and convinces her to follow him to Storybrooke, Maine, where storybook characters who inhabit the town are trapped by an evil queen.

Full List of what’s streaming on Disney+ in September

1 September

One Day At Disney, Episode 141

Weird But True, Episode 305

4 September

Mulan

Earth to Ned (Episodes 1-10)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S17)

Dog: Impossible (S1)

Trick or Treat

Muppets Now, Episode 106 (Season finale)

(Season finale) One Day At Disney, Episode 140

Pixar In Real Life, Episode 111 (Season finale)

(Season finale) Weird But True, Episode 304

11 September

One Day At Disney, Episode 141

Weird But True, Episode 305

18 September

Spies in Disguise

Becoming

Big

Big City Greens (S2) (New episodes)

Bunk’d (S4)

Coop & Cami Ask The World (S2) (New episodes)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Jane

Kingdom of the Mummies (S1)

Notre Dame: Race Against The Inferno

Soy Luna (S2-3)

Spies In Disguise (Australia only)

Violetta (S3)

25 September

Secret Society of Second Born Royals

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Once Upon a Time (S1-7)

Brain Games (S8)

Car SOS (S7)

Fancy Nancy: Fancy It Yourself (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S2)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S3) (New episodes)

Muppet Babies S2 (New episodes)

Once Upon A Time (S1-7)

Spider-Man Maximum Venom (S3) (New episodes)

Sydney To The Max (S2)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Episode 1

One Day At Disney, Episode 143

Sea of Plastic

Secret Society of Second Born Royals

Weird But True, Episode 307

