Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, Foxtel, and Binge in September

If you haven’t done so already, bookmark our epic streaming list for September and catch up on all the new and exciting content available to stream in Australia this month.
Whether you’re craving a new TV series, movie or doco, streaming platforms like Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, Foxtel, and Binge are ready to offer a multitude of suggestions across all your favourite genres to keep you satisfied. Happy days.
Netflix’s streaming highlights for September
Chef’s Table: BBQ (2 September)
The critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated series returns for its latest iteration, delving into the smoky, juicy world of barbecue. Featured chefs and pitmasters include Tootsie Tomantez, an 85-year-old grandmother who still shovels the coals at her Texas restaurant; Lennox Hastie, a remarkable Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback; Rodney Scott of South Carolina, who is known for his whole hog barbecue; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, a traditional Mayan chef who serves Cochinita Pibil out of her Mexico home.
Love, Guaranteed (3 September)
To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick’s feelings for each other.
I’m Thinking of Ending Things (4 September)
Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm.
Away (4 September)
As she embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars commanding an international crew, Emma Green must leave her husband and teen daughter behind.
The Duchess (11 September)
Katherine Ryan stars as a single mom who’s weighing whether to have a child with her nemesis: her daughter’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?
Enola Holmes (23 September)
When Enola Holmes — Sherlock’s teen sister — discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.
The Chef Show: Season 2 (24 September)
It’s another season with Jon Favreau and Roy Choi mixing with accomplished chefs and celebrity friends for great conversation as they work together to make delicious food.
Note: Descriptions and synopses have been provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list
1 September
- La Partita
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
- True: Frendship Day
- Bookmarks Celebrating Black Voices
- A Star is Born
2 September
- Freaks – You’re One of Us
- Chef’s Table: BBQ
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India
3 September
- Young Wallander
- Love, Guaranteed
- Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
4 September
- Away
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy – Part 2
- The Theory of Everything
- Ride Along
7 September
- Record of Youth
- My Octopus Teacher
8 September
- StarBeam: Season 2
9 September
- Get Organized With The Home Edit
- Mignonnes
- Corazón lo
- The Social Dilemma
- La Línea: Shadow of Narco
10 September
- The Gift: Season 2
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen
- Julie and the Phantoms
- The Idhun Chronicles
11 September
- The Duchess
- Family Business: Season 2
- Se busca papá
- Pets United
14 September
- Close Enough
15 September
- Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
- Michael McIntyre: Showman
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
- Izzy’s Koala World
16 September
- Baby: Season 3
- MeatEater: Season 9
- Signs: Season 2
- Criminal: UK – Season 2
- Sing On!
- The Paramedic
- The Devil All The Tim
- Challenger: The Final Flight
17 September
- The Last Word
- Dragon’s Dogma
- Friends: Seasons 1-10
18 September
- Ratched
- American Barbecue Showdown
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
21 September
- A Love Song for Latasha
22 September
- Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father – Season 4
- The Playbook
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt – Season 3
- Might Express
23 September
- Enola Holmes
24 September
- Romance On The Menu
- The Chef Show: Season 2
25 September
- Sneakerheads
- The School Nurse Files
- Country-Ish
- A Perfect Crime
28 September
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained
- Bird of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Instant Family
29 September
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
30 September
- American Murder: The Family Next Door
Coming in September
- Private Lives
- GIMS: On the Record
- ARASHI’s Diary Voyage Episode 12
Stan’s streaming highlights for September
A.P. Bio: Season 3 (4 September)
When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realising he has a room full of honour roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.
Power Book II: Ghost (6 September)
Power Book II: Ghost picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance.
Our Cartoon President: Season 3 (14 September)
Dive into a momentous election year to explore the critical question of who could be the next Cartoon President. From the Iowa caucuses and the Democratic campaigns to the impeachment inquiry, the cartoon universe expands to include more political heavyweights, media personalities, international leaders, notable billionaires and perhaps one or two nefarious dictators.
PEN15: Season 2 (19 September)
PEN15 is middle school as it really happened, in all its R-rated glory. Emmy nominated for Outstanding Writing, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle star, playing versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.
Deutschland 89 (25 September)
The third chapter in the acclaimed Deutschland series follows East German spy Martin Rauch (Jonas Nay), as he and his fellow agents scramble to cope with the end of the communist regime.
The Comey Rule (27 September)
The Comey Rule is based on former FBI director James Comey’s No. 1 New York Times best-selling book A Higher Loyalty, plus more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals. The two-part drama series takes us on an insider’s journey down the corridors of power, where decision-makers struggle to apply old norms to a dramatic new paradigm in the face of Russia’s deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics, with a nation’s rule of law hanging in the balance.
Note: Descriptions and synopses were provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list
1 September
- The Terminal
- Tropic Thunder
- Mapplethorpe
- Breathe
- Geordie Shore
2 September
- Down Under
- Hey Duggee: Season 3, Part 1
4 September
- A.P. Bio: Season 3
- Canada’s Drag Race: Season Finale
- Cheers
- Paddington
- Ride of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1, Part 2
5 September
- Natural World: Hippos Africa’s River Giants
6 September
- Power Book II: Ghost
- P-Valley: Season Finale
- Below
- The Extraordinary
- Proxima
7 September
- Selma
10 September
- Brendan Fraser Furry Vengeance
11 September
- New Amsterdam: Season 2
- Blinky Bill The Movie
12 September
- The Biggest Little Farm
14 September
- Our Cartoon President: Season 3
- Everybody Love Raymond
15 September
- Clueless
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
16 September
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
17 September
- The Twilight Saga
- Rambo Trilogy
- The Host
- Catfish: Season 5
19 September
- PEN15: Season 2
23 September
- Charmed (Reboot): Season 1-2
25 September
- Deutschland 89: Season 1
27 September
- The Comey Rule
- Berry Bees: Season 1, Part 2
30 September
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for September
The Boys: Season 2 (4 September)
Season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video Original series, finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.
Little Women (8 September)
Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life.
All In: The Fight For Democracy (18 September)
In anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, All In: The Fight For Democracy examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States. The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning.
Utopia (25 September)
Utopia is an eight-episode twisted conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series comes from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), who serves as showrunner and executive producer.
Note: Descriptions and synopses were provided by Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list
1 September
- Chicago Med: Seasons 1-4
- Law & Order: SVU – Seasons 1-7
- South Park
- Southpaw
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting
- Hollow Crown
- Bloodshot
4 September
- 21 Bridges
- The Boys: Season 2
6 September
- The Lighthouse
- H is for Happiness
8 September
- Little Women
11 September
- Comicstaan (Tamil)
- Playing With Fire
14 September
- T2 Trainspotting
15 September
- Bones
- Bad Boys For Life
18 September
- All In: The Fight For Democracy
22 September
- A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
25 September
- Utopia
- Fernando Alonso
27 September
- Midway
- Go!
30 September
- The Gentlemen
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- The Legend of Korra
- Dora The Explorer
- Spongebob Squarepants
- Sons Of The Soil
- The Penguins of Madagascar
Disney’s streaming highlights for September
Mulan (September 4)
Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan,” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.
Earth to Ned (4 September)
From The Jim Henson Company comes a brand new talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture.
Spies in Disguise (18 September)
In this high-flying animated comedy, super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is none of the above. But this unlikely duo must team up for the ultimate mission to save the world when a “biodynamic concealment” experiment transforms Lance into a brave, fierce, majestic…pigeon!
Becoming (18 September)
From Executive Producers LeBron James & Maverick Carter, Becoming chronicles the inspirational life stories of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. Each episode follows a different celebrity back to their hometown as they revisit memorable locations that were central to their upbringing.
Secret Society of Second Born Royals (25 September)
“Secret Society of Second Born Royals” follows Sam, a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam’s disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has super-human abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe.
Note: Descriptions and synopses were provided by Disney Plus.
Disney’s full streaming list
1 September
- One Day At Disney, Episode 141
- Weird But True, Episode 305
4 September
- Mulan
- Earth to Ned (Episodes 1-10)
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (S17)
- Dog: Impossible (S1)
- Trick or Treat
- Muppets Now, Episode 106 (Season finale)
- One Day At Disney, Episode 140
- Pixar In Real Life, Episode 111 (Season finale)
- Weird But True, Episode 304
11 September
- One Day At Disney, Episode 141
- Weird But True, Episode 305
18 September
- Spies in Disguise
- Becoming
- Big
- Big City Greens (S2) (New episodes)
- Bunk’d (S4)
- Coop & Cami Ask The World (S2) (New episodes)
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
- Jane
- Kingdom of the Mummies (S1)
- Notre Dame: Race Against The Inferno
- Soy Luna (S2-3)
- Spies In Disguise (Australia only)
- Violetta (S3)
25 September
- Secret Society of Second Born Royals
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Once Upon a Time (S1-7)
- Brain Games (S8)
- Car SOS (S7)
- Fancy Nancy: Fancy It Yourself (S2)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S2)
- Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S3) (New episodes)
- Muppet Babies S2 (New episodes)
- Once Upon A Time (S1-7)
- Spider-Man Maximum Venom (S3) (New episodes)
- Sydney To The Max (S2)
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Episode 1
- One Day At Disney, Episode 143
- Sea of Plastic
- Secret Society of Second Born Royals
- Weird But True, Episode 307
Foxtel’s streaming highlights for September
Raised By Wolves (3 September)
Ridley Scott’s highly-anticipated new science fiction series Raised by Wolves focuses on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.
Little Women (8 September)
Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women, each determined to live life on her own terms. Also stars Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.
Save This Shark (16 September)
Save This Shark is a two-part documentary that follows the 3 x World Champion Surfer turned ocean activist Mick Fanning on his mission to explore shark conservation.
The Vow
This nine-part documentary series follows a number of people deeply involved in the controversial self-improvement group NXIVM over the course of several years.
Birds of Prey
When one of Gotham’s most sinister villains, Roman Sionis, and his sadistic right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city’s wicked underbelly is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.
The Great British Sewing Bee
The Great British Sewing Bee is back, with 12 sewers competing over ten weeks with the most perplexing patterns, eye-popping transformations and stunning made-to-measure garments yet.
Note: Descriptions and synopses were provided by Foxtel.
Foxtel’s full streaming list
1 September
- Pitch Black
- Riddick
- The Chronicles Of Riddick
- The Mask Of Zorro
- True Lies
- Evan Almighty
- Semi-Pro
- The Boss
- A Few Good Men
- Into The Wild
- Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Patch Adams
- Philadelphia
- Flushed Away
- Jetsons: The Movie
- Matilda
- Megamind
- Monsters Vs Aliens
- Over The Hedge
- Scooby-Doo! Return To Zombie Island
- The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
- The Flintstones
- Thunderbirds
- Beverly Hills Cop 1-3
- Big Trouble In Little China
- Earth Girls Are Easy
- Housesitter
- Parenthood
- Scent Of A Woman
- The Abyss
- Barbie A Fashion Fairytale
- Barbie: Princess Charm School
- Bloodshot
- Fever Pitch
- Pride And Prejudice (2005)
- You, Me And Dupree
- Devil’s Due
- Road To Perdition
- The Interpreter
2 September
- Doom Patrol: Season 2
- Animal Impossible
- Transformers 1-4
3 September
- Space Jam
6 September
- The Mummy (2017)
- H is for Happiness
- The Lighthouse
7 September
- Ollie’s Pack
- The Nile: 5000 Years of History
8 September
- Little Women
- Underworld 1-5
9 September
- Split
10 September
- Noughts + Crosses
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- The Smurfs 2
11 September
- The Queens Corgi
- Playing With Fire
12 September
- Grace of Monaco
15 September
- Bad Boys for Life
- Godzilla (1998)
- The Last Samurai
- Jackass 3 (Uncut)
- Jackass Number Two
- Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa
- Jackass: The Movie
- Vacation
- Dunkirk
- Cats & Dogs
- Cats & Dogs: Revenge Of Kitty Galore
- Pan
- Arthur
- Coming To America
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation
- Bad Boys For Life
- Clueless
- Divine Secrets Of The Ya-Ya Sisterhood
17 September
- Friends: Seasons 1-10
- Island of Bryan: Season 2
- Archer: Season 11
- The Dark Knight Rises
18 September
- The Bradshaw Bunch
- Spies In Disguise
19 September
- Rambo
20 September
- Despicable Me 3
22 September
- Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of Monster
- A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
23 September
- The West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery
24 September
- T2 Trainspotting
26 September
- Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery
27 September
- Aaron Hernandez: An ID Murder Mystery
- Go!
28 September
- MasterChef: Season 16
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- Birds of Prey
29 September
- Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery
- The Lady Killers
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible
- The Great Wall
- The Grudge
30 September
- Kung Fu Panda
- Miss Fisher & The Crypt Of Tears
Binge’s streaming highlights for September
Doom Patrol: Season 2 (2 September)
Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody,
the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they must come together to protect the newest member of the family, Caulder’s daughter Dorothy, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.
Friends: Seasons 1-10 (17 September)
Binge on every episode of one of the world’s best comedies.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Season 18 (18 September)
The new season returns from hiatus with an insight to how the Kardashians really dealt with quarantine and COVID-19.
Note: Descriptions and synopses were provided by streaming service Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list
1 September
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 7
- Geordie Shore: Season 20
- Law & Order: Season 17
2 September
- Doom Patrol: Season 2
- Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 2
3 September
- Raised By Wolves: Season 1
- Jamie’s Quick & Easy Food: Season 2
- America’s Top Dog: Season 1
- The Transformers Film Franchise
- Beverly Hills Cop 1-3
4 September
- Making It: Season 2, Episode 6 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Burden of Truth: Season 3, Episode 2 (New Episodes Weekly)
7 September
- 2 Dope Queens: Season 1
- Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 4 (New Episodes Weekly)
- 999: What’s Your Emergency: Season 4
8 September
- The Brokenwood Mysteries: Season 5
9 September
- Paw Patrol: Season 6
10 September
- The Nineties: Season 1
- Forbidden History: Season 2
12 September
- The Dark Knight Rises
- Riddick
- Semi-Pro
13 September
- The Underworld Film Franchise
- Matilda
- Scent of a Woman
15 September
- Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant – Season 2
- Nigella Express: Season 1
17 September
- Friends: Seasons 1-10
- Fatal Vows: Season 7
18 September
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Season 18
19 September
- Clueless
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation
- Godzilla (1998)
20 September
- The Vow: Season 1
22 September
- North America With Simon Reeve: Season 1
24 September
- Britain’s Best Home Cook: Season 2
25 September
- The Jackass Film Franchise
- Coming To America
27 September
- Dunkirk
- Pride and Prejudice
- Patch Adams
28 September
- Fred & Rose West: House of Horrors
29 September
- FBI: Criminal Pursuit – Season 1
30 September
- NCIS: Season 15
