How To Watch Disney’s Cruella in Australia

The release strategy for Cruella is one we’ve seen Disney run with for a handful of films now, including the likes of Black Widow, Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon. The entertainment biz decided to give audiences the option to pay either for a cinema ticket or for a seat at home with Disney Premier Access at the time of Cruella’s initial release.

That’s all about to change, however. So let’s take a quick look.

What is Cruella?

Disney is jumping on the bandwagon of showing audiences how villains earned their evil status. Some have even compared Cruella to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

So, how do you humanise someone who wants to murder puppies?

The synopsis from Disney reads:

Emma Stone stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” which explores the rebellious early days of one of cinema’s most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the movie follows a young grifter named Estella and reveals the series of events that cause her to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella.

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone took on the lead role and nailed it – if you ask us.

Elsewhere in the film are Emma Thompson and Mark Strong, with Joel Fry and Paul Walter Houser appearing as the iconic puppy-thieving duo, Jasper and Horace.

Does it live up to the name?

Cruella received a fair bit of praise when it was first released. But Disney kids are pretty precious about their childhood movies, so does the film like up to its iconic villain?

#Cruella is de-vilishly good! GET READY FOR EMMA THOMPSON AND EMMA STONE to go toe-to-toe. Believe the looks and costumes you've seen in the trailers because this film wows and stuns. Oh, there's a bad-ass soundtrack that accompanies it. @cruella pic.twitter.com/KoDHZN3H1T — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) May 14, 2021

Things are looking good so far with some critics comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada. Others have highlighted its amazing costumes, epic performances and Disney’s inclusion of a new LGBTQ+ character.

How to watch Cruella in Australia

If these responses have convinced you Cruella is worth a watch, here’s how you can watch it for yourself.

Cruella hit Disney+ on Friday, May 28 under Premier Access, costing Aussies $34.99 to gain access to the film on streaming.

The streaming service has announced, however, that as of Friday, August 27, all Disney+ subscribers will get access to the film with no additional charge.

If you want to brush up on Cruella’s history you can catch 101 Dalmations and its various sequels on Disney+, too.

This article has been updated since its original publication.