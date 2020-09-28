Disney+ Drive-In Cinemas Are Coming to Australia & Tickets Are On Sale For Brisbane

We’ve partnered with Disney+ to announce the upcoming Disney+ Drive-In.
If you were too young to see Mrs Doubtfire at the cinemas, or you only just got into Star Wars and wished you had seen it on the big screen, we’ve got some stellar news for you.
Starting on the 17th of September, the Disney+ Drive-In presented by Openair Cinemas will be touring the East Coast with month-long stints in Brisbane, Sydney and finishing up in Melbourne.
Each month is stacked to the rafters with Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars films, including classics and fan-favourites, so there’s going to be at least one session (but realistically far more) that gets you up off the couch and in your car.
The full movie line-up plus tickets have been released for the Brisbane leg (get 15% off when you use the code LIFEHACKERDDI), which you can have a look through below. For specific dates of each session, head to Openair Cinemas’ website where you can also nab those tickets.
Northshore Riverfront Event Space, Hamilton, Brisbane: 17th Sept – 18th Oct
The Princess Diaries
10 Things I Hate About You
Aladdin (Animated)
The Lion King (Live Action) w/ captions
Moana Sing-Along
The Greatest Showman Sing-Along
Cars
Finding Nemo
Black Panther
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
101 Dalmatians (Animated)
Lady and the Tramp (Animated)
The Jungle Book (Animated)
Beauty and the Beast (Live Action)
Frozen Sing-Along
Frozen II Sing-Along
Ratatouille
Up
Thor Ragnarok
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Toy Story
Mrs Doubtfire
The Lion King (Animated)
The Jungle Book (Live Action)
The Little Mermaid Sing-Along
Inside Out
The Incredibles
Captain Marvel
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The Mighty Ducks
Cool Runnings
Beauty and the Beast (Animated)
Aladdin (Live Action) w/ captions
Monsters Inc
Wall-e
Guardians of the Galaxy
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Edward Scissorhands
Hocus Pocus
Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney: 22nd Oct – 15th Nov
TBC
Melbourne (Location TBC)
TBC
Stay tuned for the ticket announcement for Sydney and Melbourne which will be locked in faster than you can say ‘Scar should’ve been the one to be thrown off the gorge’.
Thanks to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+, Volkswagen & SEEK.
