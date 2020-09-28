Disney+ Drive-In Cinemas Are Coming to Australia & Tickets Are On Sale For Brisbane

If you were too young to see Mrs Doubtfire at the cinemas, or you only just got into Star Wars and wished you had seen it on the big screen, we’ve got some stellar news for you.

Starting on the 17th of September, the Disney+ Drive-In presented by Openair Cinemas will be touring the East Coast with month-long stints in Brisbane, Sydney and finishing up in Melbourne.

Each month is stacked to the rafters with Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars films, including classics and fan-favourites, so there’s going to be at least one session (but realistically far more) that gets you up off the couch and in your car.

The full movie line-up plus tickets have been released for the Brisbane leg (get 15% off when you use the code LIFEHACKERDDI), which you can have a look through below. For specific dates of each session, head to Openair Cinemas’ website where you can also nab those tickets.

Northshore Riverfront Event Space, Hamilton, Brisbane: 17th Sept – 18th Oct

The Princess Diaries

10 Things I Hate About You

Aladdin (Animated)

The Lion King (Live Action) w/ captions

Moana Sing-Along

The Greatest Showman Sing-Along

Cars

Finding Nemo

Black Panther

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

101 Dalmatians (Animated)

Lady and the Tramp (Animated)

The Jungle Book (Animated)

Beauty and the Beast (Live Action)

Frozen Sing-Along

Frozen II Sing-Along

Ratatouille

Up

Thor Ragnarok

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Toy Story

Mrs Doubtfire

The Lion King (Animated)

The Jungle Book (Live Action)

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Inside Out

The Incredibles

Captain Marvel

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Mighty Ducks

Cool Runnings

Beauty and the Beast (Animated)

Aladdin (Live Action) w/ captions

Monsters Inc

Wall-e

Guardians of the Galaxy

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Edward Scissorhands

Hocus Pocus

Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney: 22nd Oct – 15th Nov

Melbourne (Location TBC)

Stay tuned for the ticket announcement for Sydney and Melbourne which will be locked in faster than you can say ‘Scar should’ve been the one to be thrown off the gorge’.

