Everything Showing at Melbourne’s Disney+ Drive-in for 2021

This article is sponsored by Disney+.

If you missed out on booking tickets to the Disney+ Drive-In cinema last year, then we have some very good news for you: it’s coming back for a second lap around Australia, starting in February.

Last year, Openair Cinemas finished its Disney+ Drive-In tour of Australia in Melbourne so it’s only fair that they start the fun there this time around. First up is The Devil Wears Prada.

As you’d expect from Disney, the line up of movies hits every taste, mood, or occasion. If you’re in the mood for a night of action, then Deadpool and Die Hard are the ones for you, but if you’re just in the mood to cry, then maybe book to see Titanic or Armageddon.

Below, check out the full list of movies showing at the 2021 Disney+ Drive-In before checking the exact schedule and booking your tickets.

Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne: 23rd Feb – 21st Mar

The Devil Wears Prada

Speed

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Deadpool

Titanic

The Martian (Open Captions)

Armageddon

The Favourite

Moulin Rouge!

Romeo + Juliet

Jojo Rabbit

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (Open Captions)

The Shape of Water

Alien

The Rock

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Pretty Woman

Dead Poets Society

Predator

Little Miss Sunshine

Die Hard

Braveheart

The best thing about heading to the drive-ins is that you can pack the car with everything cosy, then either BYO snacks or take full advantage of the stupidly convenient food and drink offerings by DoorDash. Once you park up, download the DoorDash app, pop in your location and order all the goodies you want — and someone will deliver it right to your car. Then, you’ll be all ready to enjoy some of the best films on the big screen to celebrate the launch of Star, Disney+’s new entertainment content brand.

To get all the specifics about screening times and book your tickets, head to the Openair Cinemas website.

Thanks to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+ and DoorDash. The latter will be close by, ready to deliver your favourite movie snacks from local partners straight to your car. So be sure to download the app ahead of your arrival.