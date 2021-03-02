The Disney+ Drive-in Is Coming Back to Sydney, Here’s What’s Playing

This article is sponsored by Disney+.
Sydney, the Disney+ Drive-In is coming back for another month of pure entertainment.
Presented by Openair Cinemas and running from March 31 to April 29, anyone with access to a vehicle can choose from over 20 movies to see on the big screen, including the absolute gutwrencher Marley & Me as well as the absolute classic, Titanic.
Have a look at the entire line-up below:
Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney: 31st March – 29th April
TICKETS ON SALE NOW
10 Things I Hate About You
Moulin Rouge!
Freaky Friday
The Greatest Showman Sing-Along
Mrs Doubtfire
The Lion King (Animated)
Guardians of the Galaxy
Marley & Me
Aladdin (Animated)
The Devil Wears Prada
Moana Sing-Along
Hercules
Cars
Zootopia
The Little Mermaid Sing-Along
Frozen Sing-Along
Pretty Woman
Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Deadpool
Jojo Rabbit
Titanic
Thor Ragnarok
Romeo + Juliet
Now, to the second-most important part of the night: the food. It’s a law that you can’t watch a movie without eating (or it should be), so we’ve partnered with DoorDash so you can get whatever you want to eat, delivered right to your car.
Just download the app, have a peruse of what’s to offer and they’ll do the rest.
Head here for all of the session times and tickets.
Thanks to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+ and DoorDash.
