The Disney+ Drive-in Is Coming Back to Sydney, Here’s What’s Playing

This article is sponsored by Disney+.

Sydney, the Disney+ Drive-In is coming back for another month of pure entertainment.

Presented by Openair Cinemas and running from March 31 to April 29, anyone with access to a vehicle can choose from over 20 movies to see on the big screen, including the absolute gutwrencher Marley & Me as well as the absolute classic, Titanic.

Have a look at the entire line-up below:

Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney: 31st March – 29th April

10 Things I Hate About You

Moulin Rouge!

Freaky Friday

The Greatest Showman Sing-Along

Mrs Doubtfire

The Lion King (Animated)

Guardians of the Galaxy

Marley & Me

Aladdin (Animated)

The Devil Wears Prada

Moana Sing-Along

Hercules

Cars

Zootopia

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Frozen Sing-Along

Pretty Woman

Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Deadpool

Jojo Rabbit

Titanic

Thor Ragnarok

Romeo + Juliet

Now, to the second-most important part of the night: the food. It’s a law that you can’t watch a movie without eating (or it should be), so we’ve partnered with DoorDash so you can get whatever you want to eat, delivered right to your car.

Just download the app, have a peruse of what’s to offer and they’ll do the rest.

Head here for all of the session times and tickets.

