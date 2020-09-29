How to Get Tickets to Sydney’s Disney+ Drive-In

We’ve partnered with Disney+ to announce the Sydney leg of the Disney+ Drive-In.

Alright NSW, it’s your time to shine.

The tickets have just been released for the Sydney Disney+ Drive-In Cinemas, presented by Openair Cinemas, and the line-up is chock-full of your favourite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars films.

Each session is entirely contact-free, so all you have to do is roll up in your car, find a spot and get your food and drink delivered right to your window.

Among the movies showing are some old-school gems like Hocus Pocus, as well as the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the live-action Aladdin.

Tickets are also still on sale for the remaining Brisbane shows that you can grab here, otherwise, have a scroll through the full Sydney line-up:

Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney: 22nd Oct – 15th Nov

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

10 Things I Hate About You

The Lion King (Animated)

Moana Sing-Along

The Greatest Showman Sing-Along

Thor Ragnarok

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Edward Scissorhands

Aladdin (Animated)

Hocus Pocus

Guardians of the Galaxy

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mrs Doubtfire

Aladdin (Live Action) (Open Captions)

Frozen Sing-Along

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Hercules

Coco

Cars

The Lion King (Live Action) (Open Captions)

Beauty and the Beast (Live Action)

Head to the Openair Cinemas website to lock in a time and pick a movie that strikes a chord, grab your pals or ride solo and make a night of it — we haven’t had too many opportunities to tick something off our bucket list this year, so make ‘seeing Edward Scissorhands at the drive-in’ one of them.

If you live in Melbourne, stay tuned for your sessions to be announced by registering to be notified here.

