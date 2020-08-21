Win A Year Of Free Menulog Just By Shouting Your Opinions About Food

Menulog’s on the hunt for ‘Australia’s Armchair Food Critic’ and it’s the only job ad that’ll give you bragging rights to free takeout for 12 whole months. Here’s what you need to know to get the cushy position.

If the pandemic’s turned you into something of a takeout food connoisseur then Menulog’s search for ‘Australia’s Armchair Food Critic’ is likely a job well-suited to your recently found wisdom.

The Armchair Food Critic will judge the ‘Critic’s Choice’ category at The Menulog Restaurant Awards, which are back on this year. They will have the power of crowning a local gem that delivers on its promise of serving up damn good food, each and every time.

The lucky judge will only need to sit on their sofa and eat delicious local food sent straight to their doorstep for two full weeks.

Now you’re obviously wondering what ‘skills’ are required to get the much coveted role.

You need to be an experienced eater, all foodie noobs should leave the article now. Be open to trialling new cuisines and dishes, don’t be afraid to shout your opinions about the food, whether it’s salt levels or sauce application, and have a solid social media following because you want people to hear you out.

What do you get in return? A year’s worth of bragging right as Australia’s Armchair Food Critic and 12 months of free Menulog delivered straight to your doorstep.

To apply, all you need to do is head here and “submit a 30” video of your best restaurant or meal review”.

The applications are already open and the last day of submission is Friday, 4 September. Australia’s Armchair Critic will be announced on 14 September.

Your future boss, and Menulog’s Marketing Director, Simon Cheng explained why they were stoked about this.

“We love running the Restaurant Awards each year as not only does it give us a great opportunity to recognise our restaurant partners, but we see such fantastic support from the local community,” Cheng said in a media release.

“We’re excited to add the ‘Critic’s Choice’ category this year to get more customers involved in the program and to highlight more of the best local eateries.”

If you’re applying for this role, we wish you all the luck. If you get the job, happy eating!