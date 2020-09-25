Menulog Is Scrapping Delivery Fees For 72 Hours If You’re Hungry For A Feed

These days, all it takes is a few taps of your phone, your current food craving, and poof – a mouth-watering burger, burrito or BLT magically appears on your front doorstep. The only thing better than barely having to lift a finger for your favourite food is its arrival at no extra cost – a seriously sweet perk the legends over at Menulog are flogging next week.

From midnight next Tuesday, September 29, to midnight on Thursday, October 1, Menulog are offering a ‘Free Delivery Fest’ on all your delicious orders.

This 72-hour shout of all Menulog delivery fees applies to hungry folks living in QLD, NSW, VIC, ACT, SA, TAS and NT, making it the brand’s biggest ever free delivery marathon.

“Long weekend-schmeekend, mid-week is where it’s at,” Menulog Marketing Director, Simon Cheng, said in a statement. “You can literally get hundreds of thousands of dishes delivered for free by Menulog for a whole three days!”

Cheng has a point. No one really feels like cooking up a storm by the time you reach hump day.

Menulog’s Free Delivery Fest will be available from the Menulog app and website, and after taking a squiz at what’s on offer – you won’t be disappointed. In Sydney alone, there’s thin crust pizzas from Made In Italy, juicy burgers from Grill’d, hearty burrito bowls from Guzman Y Gomez and more. Sadly, KFC is exempt from Menulog’s Free Delivery Fest, but there are plenty of other options for the chicken lovers out there.

The restaurants taking part in the penny-saving marathon will feature a “free delivery” icon on their listing on Menulog’s search results across the three days.

It’s also worth noting that while Western Australians aren’t included in the Free Delivery Fest, Menulog is treating WA foodies to tasty local offers via the ‘For You’ section as an alternative perk.

I don’t know about you, but I am getting hungry just thinking about it.