Australia’s Favourite Takeaway Restaurants Of 2020 Have Been Revealed

Sadly, the pandemic has resulted in many adored Australian eateries closing their doors over the past 12 months. However, our hunger for incredible food (and the best takeaway in Australia) has persisted amidst the COVID-19 crisis and Menulog’s 2020 Restaurant Awards are proof.

Australia’s Best Takeaway Restaurants Of 2020

New South Wales/ACT

Fat Elephant Thai in Canterbury has been serving up delicious Thai dishes for 25 years. They specialise in the Crying Tiger – a sumptuous grilled rump steak finely sliced in Thai dressing with herbs, lime juice, toasted chilli and ground rice.

Victoria

Victorians love Zafeera’s Fine Malaysian Indian Cuisine in Carlton North, well-known for its fresh and packed full of flavour Fennel Chicken spiced with hot dried chilies, curry leaves and fennel seed, cooked semi dry with onions, coconut cream and a dash of ginger.

Western Australia

Mario’s Pizza in Dianella is a returning favourite for folks living in Western Australia. Their best dish is The Works – a pizza topped with ham, onion, capsicum, pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, tomato, pineapple and olives.

Tasmania

Tasmanians have been living for Bombay On The Beach Indian Cuisine in Blackmans Bay this year. Their favourite dish? The authentic slow cooked Lamb Raan.

South Australia

As for South Australians, Pizza Infinity in Broadview is a favourite because of its UFO pizza shaped like a donut with french fries in the centre.

Queensland

You can’t go wrong with a classic and Queenslanders love a bit of Red Rooster in Arana Hills. The Rippa Mega Box is a big win with the locals.

Northern Territory

Grill Me Crazy in Alice Springs is known amongst Northern Territory locals and visitors for its Mexican Parmigiana, which features your choice of chicken or beef parmigiana topped with salsa, nachos, cheese sauce, jalapenos and is served with green salad and crispy chips.