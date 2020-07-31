All the Food Names You’re Probably Mispronouncing

There is no “ch” or “sh” sound in bruschetta. Hummus kinda of rhymes with “doofus”. And croissant definitely doesn’t have an audible “t”. These are just some of the famous-food pronunciations that people regularly screw up. (Don’t get us started on “gyro”.)

It’s slightly embarrassing when you’re either placing an order in a restaurant or talking to people and you mispronounce the name of a food. There’s that slightly awkward moment when they either don’t understand what you’re saying or you get the harsh ‘you’re saying it wrong’ lecture. It’s not often people politely correct you.

Fortunately, it’s not too late to education your tongue while tantalising your taste buds. This handy infographic explains all the mistakes you’ve been making in restaurants — and how to correct them.

The graphic below was put together by The Holiday Place in a bid to help English-speaking overseas travellers. However, the information is just as helpful when you’re ordering foreign food off a local menu. (Unless your waiter is ignorant, that is — I was once tersely corrected after saying ‘bruschetta’ properly. Tch, eh?)

In addition to food, the infographic also contains a bunch of alcoholic beverages. Commit them to memory and never feel nervous about ordering a Lillet wine again.

[Via The Holiday Place]