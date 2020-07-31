Level Up Your Life

All the Food Names You’re Probably Mispronouncing

2
Chris Jager

Chris Jager

Published 2 hours ago: July 31, 2020 at 11:35 am -
Filed to:au
drinksfoodmind your language
food, mispronouncing, bruchetta
Image: Getty

There is no “ch” or “sh” sound in bruschetta. Hummus kinda of rhymes with “doofus”. And croissant definitely doesn’t have an audible “t”. These are just some of the famous-food pronunciations that people regularly screw up. (Don’t get us started on “gyro”.)

It’s slightly embarrassing when you’re either placing an order in a restaurant or talking to people and you mispronounce the name of a food. There’s that slightly awkward moment when they either don’t understand what you’re saying or you get the harsh ‘you’re saying it wrong’ lecture. It’s not often people politely correct you.

Fortunately, it’s not too late to education your tongue while tantalising your taste buds. This handy infographic explains all the mistakes you’ve been making in restaurants — and how to correct them.

The graphic below was put together by The Holiday Place in a bid to help English-speaking overseas travellers. However, the information is just as helpful when you’re ordering foreign food off a local menu. (Unless your waiter is ignorant, that is — I was once tersely corrected after saying ‘bruschetta’ properly. Tch, eh?)

In addition to food, the infographic also contains a bunch of alcoholic beverages. Commit them to memory and never feel nervous about ordering a Lillet wine again.

READ MORE
Stop Self-Diagnosing Your Food Allergies And Intolerances

[Via The Holiday Place]

About the Author

Chris Jager

Chris Jager

Chris Jager is the former editor of Lifehacker, who specialised in technology and streaming.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Am I the only one not seeing any graphic here, or other list of food names in general?
    Also, whats the deal with these things being posted as if new, but clearly from previous years, with comments showing thus?

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.