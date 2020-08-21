Level Up Your Life

We're Drinking Corn Milk Punch Now

Claire Lower

Published 1 hour ago: August 22, 2020 at 5:30 am -
Filed to:cocktails
cornmilk punchskillet
Photo: Claire Lower
Photo: Claire Lower

“What is up with you and corn lately?” my boyfriend asked me this morning, quite rudely. It was not yet nine o’clock, and I had just announced I would be making a corn milk punch (for work), thus continuing my 2020 Cornpaign for Cornplete Cornification (in the face of much adversity, I might add).

As many of you are aware, my most recent corn-focused obsession is Jeffrey Morgenthaler’s sweetened corndensed milk, which is made by blending a can of creamed corn with a can of sweetened condensed milk, then straining out the solids using a fine mesh sieve. You can read all about it here, but basically, it tastes like a richer, creamier version of the milk that’s leftover after you eat a corn-based breakfast cereal like Corn Pops or Cap’n Crunch.

It’s good in coffee, and it’s good in cocktails, and the easiest way to drink it is by combining it with a bunch of brown liquor to make an easy milk punch. The corn flavour gets a little dampened by the ethanol, but it comes through just enough to keep you wanting more. A hint of toasty sweetness pervades the beverage, creating something akin to a farm-fresh milkshake. You can use all bourbon if you like, but I think a little dark rum makes it a bit more interesting. It’s good for breakfast. It’s good for dessert. It’s good for you. To make it, you will need:

Add everything to a shaker filled with ice and shake hard until the shaker becomes too cold to hold. Strain into a cup of some kind and garnish with nutmeg if you desire. (It doesn’t really need it; I just sprinkled it on for the photo.)

