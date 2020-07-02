Coles’ New ‘What’s for Dinner’ Recipes Will Help Aussies Cook Fast and Cheap

Coles’ released a bunch of new recipes to help Aussies cook their meals for as little as $4 per serving, and in 30 minutes or less.

The supermarket giant’s latest ‘What’s for Dinner’ initiative includes 20 new and easy recipes that use no more than five ingredients. The meals, made with fresh Australian produce such as meat, fish and veggies, cost anywhere between $4 to $9 per serving and will have you sitting at your table gorging down food in no time.

A study of 3,000 Coles customers found that the pandemic had led more Aussies back to the kitchen. It’s resulted in an extra 600,000 dinners made at home each day compared to times before COVID-19.

Having said that, it can get exhausting cooking up a storm every single day, and sometimes all you need is a quick recipe to get you through. This is especially true for current times where budgets are tight and saving up for your rainy day fund is top priority.

In a media release, Coles Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Ronson echoed the sentiment.

“We are committed to creating meal solutions that inspire our customers and are based on their current needs in the kitchen,” said Ronson.

“We know that our customers are looking for great value more than ever before and they are spending more time at home preparing meals.”

New recipes from Coles

Coles’ trialled its 20 ‘What’s for Dinner’ recipes with 4,000 plus customers to make sure they hit the sweet spot. Here’s a few examples of what they’ve come up with:

Chickpea korma curry: Serves four, requires five ingredients and 25 minutes to cook. It’ll set you back $4 a serve.

Turkey san choy bow: Serves four, requires five ingredients and 15 minutes to cook. It’ll set you back $5 a serve.

Fast beef tacos: Serves four, requires five ingredients and 20 minutes to cook. It’ll set you back $4 a serve.

Satay chicken stir-fry: Serves four, requires four ingredients and 20 minutes to cook. It”ll set you back $5 a serve.

For more recipes and cooking inspiration, head to Coles’ website. Bon appétit.