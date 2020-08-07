3 Types Of Female Orgasms & The Sex Toys That’ll Get You There

There’s so many great reasons to have an orgasm. They can improve your mood, relieve stress and bring you closer with a partner (plus, they’re just fun). Some women can achieve these on their own, while others prefer to use sex toys. There’s no right or wrong way to do it, as long as it feels good for you.

When it comes to how many types of orgasms women can experience, sexologists claim there are around 12, including clitoral, G-spot, blended, anal, urethra and breast – to name a few. Seeing as it would quite literally take days to find toys to satisfy all twelve, we’re going to keep it to just three: clitoral, G-Spot and blended orgasms. If you’re wondering what a blended orgasm is, it’s a stimulation of multiple erogenous zones at the same time. A common combination is the G-spot and clitoris and you can bet there’s a bunch of toys out there that can do both.

If you struggle to climax in general, you may want to consider investing in a pussy pump (this one) from Lovehoney comes highly recommended. While it sounds borderline terrifying, it’s really just a way to heighten your senses for maximum pleasure. After a few squeezes, remove the pump and enjoy increased sensitivity (which as we know means more intense orgasms).

Oh, and always be sure to clean your toys after use to keep them hygienic and ready for next time. Ok, now that we’ve got the housekeeping out the way, let’s move onto the fun stuff.

Sex Toys For Clitoral Orgasms

This little device is one of Lovehoney’s most highly-rated toys – and for good reason. Brought to you by an exclusive collaboration between the beloved Womanizer and Lovehoney, it combines gentle pulsations and suction to bring maximum clitoral stimulation (and pleasure). With six intensity levels ranging from a soft flutter to an intense pulse – you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. And if you don’t believe us, just go read the reviews. If you’re looking for a clitorial stimulator with a serious smart edge, you can’t go past the Womanizer Premium. Fitted smart silence functionalities, the toy can actually turn itself on and off based on proximity to your body – so it’ll automatically turn itself off when you’ve orgasmed or are busy in the throes of passion. Smart, huh?

If you really enjoy the feeling of oral sex but it isn’t your partners favourite thing to do (or you’re single) then this is the perfect toy for you. The end of the toy flicks back and forth, simulating a tongue during oral sex and promising a toe-curling experience. It’s also super compact and discreet so you can carry it with you should the mood strike. You can use it by yourself or with a partner during foreplay – whatever tickles your fancy.

Trust us when we say that no woman’s vibrator kit is complete without a bullet. This toy is a must-have for fans of direct clitoral stimulation. It’s sleek shape makes it perfect for solo play or slipping between you and a partner during sex. With six speeds and five patterns, all you have to do is slather it in your favourite lubricant and go to town.

Sex Toys For G-Spot Orgasms

If you’re wondering why this vibrator has the name ‘realistic’ in its name, you only have to take one look at it. With a uniquely designed tip that both looks and feels like a penis, the device has G-spot caressing capabilities and seven vibration modes to bring you maximum excitement. Measuring 7 inches in length and 4.5 inches in circumference, you’re guaranteed to have a good time with this one – just add lots of lube.

This toy may be small, but by no means should you underestimate its power – they don’t call it the ‘rumbly’ for nothing! It’s sleek, discreet design still packs a punch with its intense speeds and patterns guaranteeing a thrill. With easy control buttons on the base, it’s an absolute breeze to use so you can keep your eyes on the finish line.

They say you can’t improve on perfection but this toy has gone and done it. Lelo has brought out this upgraded version of their best-selling G-Spot vibrator which boasts 100% more power than the original. Soft, seamless silicone feels amazing against your body while intuitive LED buttons allow you to speed up and slow down your experience with ease – clever. Plus, it’s whisper-quiet so you don’t need to worry your roommates will find out how much fun you’re having.

Sex Toys For Blended Orgasms

G-spot massage and clitoral stimulation is the key to achieving a blended orgasm – and this toy does both. With 12 individually adjustable vibration settings, it’s a truly tailored arousal experience. It also has the benefit of being completely waterproof if the shower or bath is your preferred pleasure location. And, one the device has reached full charge, you can enjoy up to 4 hours of play time.

This toy is all about dual stimulation of the clitoris and G-spot. This toy is all about exploring your own pleasure, with a fully posable arm that can bend to achieve your perfect angles. One of the best things about the We-Vibe is its unique ability to connect to the app on your phone, allowing you to fully customise your experience. You can program pleasure settings and patterns to achieve an earth-shattering orgasm over and over again. You can also share the app controls with your partner, so if you’re doing long distance, they can control the app (and your orgasms) from afar.

36 vibration combinations – need we say more? This clever toy has the benefit of double stimulation – clitoris and G-spot. The curved shaft stimulates your G-spot while the rabbit ears tend to the clitoris with pulsing vibrations. It promises intense blended orgasms so it’s all about finding what feels good for you. This toy has even been approved by the Fifty Shades author E L James, so you know it’s the real deal.

