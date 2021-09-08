These Clit-Sucking Vibrators and Suction Vibrators Are Almost Better Than the Real Thing

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who can only orgasm from clitoral stimulation, you’re going to love this new wave of sex toys. We say new wave because these little babies are often powered by airwave or air pressure technology and are amazing for simulating oral sex. Clit-sucking vibrators, suction vibrators, oral sex simulators — whatever you want to call them are a must-have for anyone with a vulva.

What is a clit-sucking vibrator?

These toys feel totally different to traditional style vibrators like your rabbits and your wands. Clit suckers tend to cause more of a throbbing, sucking, and licking-like sensation around the clitoris to help to increase circulation, boost arousal, and eventually lead to some mind-blowing orgasms.

How do you use one?

Like with all new toys, start low and slow while you discover where you want to suction tip to hover around the clitoris. Once you’ve found the spot, and trust me, you’ll know when you know, allow the suction toy to gently wrap around the head of the clitoris to provide indirect stimulation. Play with pressure and vibration settling (if your sex toy has that feature) until you find what feels good. Fair warning: Clit sucking sex toys can feel really intense, really quickly, so heed my earlier advice, low and slow.

READ MORE Please Clean Your Sex Toys Properly

So which ones should you invest in?

Allow us to walk you through a few of our favourites…

This little clit suction vibrator packs a serious punch! Vush’s The Empress sex toy is a super popular external clitoral stimulator that uses vacuum-like technology and eight different levels of vibration to induce mind-boggling orgasms. It’s also waterproof and discreet so that you can use it in the bedroom, the shower and beyond.

You can buy the Vush Stimulation The Empress, $110 here.

Without making direct contact with the clitoris, the Lelo SONA 2 Cruise uses sonic waves for fast yet gentle clitoral stimulation for instant pleasure. The silicone design has been engineered to absorb sonic waves and transmit them back to your clitoris for a deeper but gentler sensation. The cruise control feature also puts you in the driver’s seat as it automatically increases the intensity when pressed hard against the body.

You can buy the Lelo Sona 2 Cruise, $179.10, usually $199 here.

The Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator was one of the first clitoral stimulators to create a whole lot of buzz, and I’m not just talking about the vibrations. Earning itself hundreds upon hundreds of 5-star reviews, people can’t seem to get enough of this little clit sucker. The stimulator’s silicone head encircles your clitoris and uses Womanizer’s revolutionary pleasure air technology to mimic oral sensations, inducing toe-curling orgasms. It also offers six different intensity levels that gradually build from a soft flutter to an intense pulse, meaning you can play with edging or go straight for an orgasm.

You can buy the Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator, $169.95 here.

If you’re looking for a clit sucking vibrator that’s easy enough to maneuver during sex, might we suggest the We-Vibe Melt App Controlled Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator? Its sleek, silicone design allows you to slip it between you and your lover during sex and easily add stimulation so you can both cum together. It’s whisper-quite, has 12 mind-blowing intensity levels and can be app-controlled, so you and your partner can play even when you’re not together.

You can buy the We-Vibe Melt App Controlled Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator, $189.95 here.

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is a worldwide best-selling clit-sucking vibrator. It uses a unique air pulse technology to create an oral-like sucking and massaging sensation that, when hovering over the right stop, results in amazing orgasms. The actual design of the toy means it’s easy to hold for partner or solo play.

You can buy the Satisfyer Pro 2, $49.99 here.