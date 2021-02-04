How to Achieve Both a Clitoral and G-Spot Orgasm Using Sex Toys

It’s not uncommon for a woman to have never had an orgasm, a little fact that isn’t too hard to wrap your head around when you consider that only 23% of females orgasm during sex compared to 52% of males. The thing is, despite some of us having an orgasm, we’re all capable of having one, it’s just about discovering what works to you there.

Sexologists claim there are around 12 ways to orgasm, including clitoral, G-spot, blended, anal, urethra and breast – to name a few – with clitoral and G-spot being the most common and easiest to attain… with a little help of course.

The best way to explore what type of orgasms are going to be earth-shattering for you is to experiment by yourself. Once you’ve figured out what works for you solo, you can bring your partner into play and have twice the fun.

What is a clitoral orgasm?

While clitoral stimulation is fundamental for most women to orgasm, society has conditioned us to focus on penetration as the most important part of sex. Once you start showing your clitoris a little love while you’re having sex or masturbating, you’ll be one step closer to the big-O!

The clitoris contains around 8,000 sensitive nerve endings, which is double that in the head of a penis, making it super-receptive to stimulation. Once you apply enough stimulation where it matters you’ll be well on your way to an orgasm.

How do you have a clitoral orgasm?

To start, you’ll need to locate the clitoris. Use your fingers to spread apart your outer lips (labia majora) and inner lips (labia minora). At the top of the ‘slit’, there’s usually a flap of skin connected to the inner lips, this is the clitoral hood. Under that is the external part of the clitoris called the ‘glans’. This is where you want to stimulate. Always apply a little lubricant first no matter how naturally wet you can get. This way you’ll avoid any friction or discomfort that might distract your form your orgasm.

From there, start rubbing your clit, you can move in circular motions, back and forth, whatever feels right for you. If you struggle to find the right stimulation with your fingers, try using a clit stimulator like Lelo’s Sona 2 or Sila (FYI: they’re both 20% off until February 14 using the code VDAY21). Clit stimulators are designed to hover over the clit, pulse and vibrate to stimulate those nerve endings until you edge closer and closer to an orgasm.

Remember that every clit is unique meaning each has its a different level of sensitivity and stimulation it needs to achieve an orgasm. Explore your vagina, figure out what feels good and do more of it.

SILA Pink, Was $259, Now $207.20 using code VDAY21 at checkout.

SONA 2, Was $139, Now $111.20 using code VDAY21 at checkout.

What’s the difference between a clitoral orgasm and a G-spot orgasm?

The easiest way to explain it is that the clitoral orgasm happens when the clit is stimulated externally, while a G-spot orgasm happens when the G-spot is stimulated internally.

What’s a G-spot orgasm?

The G-spot is located about two to three inches inside the front wall of the vagina and feels kind of like the inside of your cheeky but bumpy. It’s said that the G-spot is likely to be a part of the deeper clitoral structure behind the front vaginal wall. When that particular spot is stimulated enough and in the right way, you can have an orgasm.

How do you have a G-spot orgasm?

A common technique for encouraging a g-spot orgasm is to insert one or two fingers inside the vagina with the palm facing upwards then make a ‘come hither’ motion. This causes tissue surrounding the urethra/g-spot to swell, resulting in an orgasm.

If you can’t find you G-spot with your fingers, I’d recommend using a G-spot vibrator like Lelo’s Gigi 2. G-spot vibrators take the guesswork out of the process because it’s specifically designed to target the area. The curved design with the bulbous tip allows you to effortlessly reach the G-spot and stimulate it until an orgasm is reached. The Gigi 2 also has 8 pleasure settings, meaning you can switch between intensities until you find the one for you. It’s also on sale until Feb 14.

Gigi 2, Was $189, Now $151.20 using VDAY21 at checkout.