You Should Waffle Slices of Frozen Pound Cake

Frozen cake is an underrated convenience item, and Sara Lee makes a pretty good one. The All Butter Pound Cake is a very tight example of the genre and — though one is supposed to let it come to room temperature before consuming it — eating frozen slices as the craving strikes is more my speed. This was my plan for the cake that currently sits in my freezer, until I remembered I own a waffle maker.

Frozen foods are always good candidates for the waffle iron treatment, but this pound cake exceeded my expectations. For one, it is the tidiest, most expedient waffle I’ve ever ironed. The frozen pieces slice off clean, turn golden brown in about half a minute, and leave no residue behind. As someone has cleaned copious amounts of grease and cheese off of her waffle iron, this marks a welcome change.

But, more importantly, waffled pound cake is delicious. It’s the perfect brunch item — a buttery, cakey waffle with a sweetness tempered by its slightly crispy golden peaks and valleys. You can serve it with butter and syrup or fresh fruit like you would any waffle, but a truly bold move would involve some sort of breakfast sandwich scenario, preferable one that featured pork sausage. (Why not make such a sandwich and take a photo for this blog? I am tragically out of pork sausage.) It would also make a pretty good ice cream sandwich, I’d reckon.

As I mentioned above, the procedure is not a difficult one. Turn your waffle iron on medium, then press a 3/4-inch slice of frozen cake between the two hot plates for about 30 seconds or so, checking at the halfway mark to make sure it’s not burning. Once it’s nice and golden brown, remove it from the waffle iron and enjoy it any of the ways described above. Repeat until you are out of cake, then try it with a different flavour. I bet the blueberry would be quite nice.