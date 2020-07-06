You Can Waffle Onion Rings Straight From the Freezer

Eaters of onion rings have, at one point in their lives, bitten into an onion ring only to have the onion portion slide out of its crunchy home. It’s not the worst thing that can happen, but it is pretty frustrating, as the soft onion and fried batter are supposed to be enjoyed together. Waffling your onion rings makes this problem a thing of the past.

I did not initially waffle frozen onion rings because I thought it would solve the onion ring slippage issue; I did it because I wanted five onion rings, and did not want to turn my oven on to bake five frozen onion rings. But then, as I was eating my five onion rings, I noticed that the onion was staying put, and oh my friends, I did rejoice.

Not only do the onions stay put, but the onion rings come out extremely crispy, thanks to the hot, grooved plates in the waffle maker. They’re also a little flatter, which means you can fit more of them on a burger, if you are type of person who puts onion rings on burgers; but they’re also divoted, which means they hold more dipping sauce. But most importantly, waffling onion rings mean you can have a casual couple of onion rings, on a whim, in a matter of minutes, without having to heat an oven of any kind.

Just switch your waffle maker on to medium high, toss a few onion rings in there, and gently press down with the top iron until the rings defrost and soften, allowing you to fully close the waffle maker. Cook for a couple of minutes, until the onion rings are a dark golden brown. Remove from the waffle maker — chopsticks are great for lifting things out of the grooves — then enjoy your rings, free from the tyranny of slipping onions.