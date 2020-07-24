Level Up Your Life

There Is Only One Way To Separate An Egg And This Is It

Joel Kahn

Published 3 hours ago: July 24, 2020 at 5:00 pm -
How one separates an egg inspired a heated debate in the Lifehacker offices.

We all agreed that purchasing an egg separator isn’t necessary, and the cutesy hack of sucking the yolk out with an empty bottle isn’t really an everyday solution. Some staffers believe that you should crack the shell in half and pass the egg yolk between the shells.

After many tests and many broken yolks, I can officially declare that the easiest and fastest way to separate an egg is just to scoop up the yolk using your bare hands. Check out the video above for the proper method.

And if you are at all concerned with germs, just be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before and after. You may think the egg shell is cleaner … but do you know where that thing has been?

There are far worse ways to get it done.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

