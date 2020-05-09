What To Do With Extra Egg Whites And Yolks

If you’ve ever made a meringue, custard, or super-fluffy sour, you have experienced the predicament of excess egg. Whether it be a white or yolk, throwing away the unused portion of an egg feels bad and wasteful, and I am not interested in feeling either of those feelings.

Lone whites are, unfortunately, quite boring—or at least they seem so at first. Egg whites aren’t meant to be the star, but they make a great chorus girl. They provide structure to airy meringues, pavlovas, frothy cocktails, and puffy omelets. As long as you don’t attempt an all egg-white-omelet—a pervert’s omelet—egg whites can bring you a lot of joy, you just have to store them properly until you’re ready for them. If you’re going to be using them in four days or so, the fridge is fine, but you can store them indefinitely in the freezer. Freeze them in an ice cube tray, then transfer to an air-tight container. Once you’re ready to use them, thaw in the fridge overnight.

You can freeze yolks the same way (break them first), but why would you do that when you could cure them into delightful umami-packed pucks? Just grab some sugar and salt (equal amounts of each), gently bury the unbroken yolks in the mixture, then place in the fridge for five days. Once the curing time has elapsed, rinse them with cold water and dry them in a 200℉ oven for about half an hour. Grate them just as you would cheese on top of salads, pasta, pizza, or anything that could could you a little salty, savoury flavour.