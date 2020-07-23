FA Cup Final 2020: How to Stream It Live in Australia

The kickoff time for the 2020 FA Cup final has been confirmed after a three-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s everything you need to know if you’re keen to watch the much-anticipated clash between Arsenal and Chelsea in Australia.

It’s frustrating for most Aussies to keep up with European football thanks to the time difference. The 139th FA Cup final is no exception, but luckily it falls on a weekend, so you can stay up late on Saturday night and sleep in the next day after the game is over.

When is the 2020 FA Cup final?

The big match has been scheduled for Sunday, 2 August. It kicks off at 2:30am AEST (or 5:30pm BST, 1 August) at Wembley Stadium in London.

How did Arsenal and Chelsea reach the final?

The FA Cup restarted in June after it was deemed safe for the players to continue with the tournament once restrictions were eased. However, it’s still being played behind closed doors and fans aren’t allowed.

Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City went head-to-head in the semi-final on 18 July only for the Gunners to take home a 2-0 victory, courtesy of goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 19th and 71st minute as he exposed City’s defensive problems.

In the second last-four encounter on 19 July, errors from Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea saw Chelsea take its spot in the final with a 3-1 win. Olivier Giroud scored the opening goal and Mason Mount doubled the lead for the The Blues within 60 seconds of the second half.

Chelsea all but sealed the game thanks to an own goal by United captain Harry Maguire. Bruno Fernandes’ penalty shot in the 85th minute gave The Red Devils a little relief but it was a little too late.

Here’s a list of the previous 10 FA Cup winners:

2019: Manchester City

2018: Chelsea

2017: Arsenal

2016: Manchester United

2015: Arsenal

2014: Arsenal

2013: Wigan

2012: Chelsea

2011: Manchester City

2010: Chelsea

How to watch the 2020 FA Cup final in Australia

Stream it on Kayo Sports

Kayo Sports has been showcasing all the matches for the 2020 FA Cup since the quarter-final stage. It’s also giving Aussies a chance to watch the final live through its service.

Currently Kayo’s offering a 14-day free trial so if you haven’t signed up to it already, the FA Cup final might be the ideal time to give it a test run. The platform offers access to more than 50 sports so if you’re a big fan of keeping up with various games, it’s one to check out.

After the trial period, Kayo subscriptions will cost you $25 per month for the basic package. On this you will be able to stream games on two streams simultaneously. By paying an extra $10 per month, you can watch sports across three screens.

Watch the final on Foxtel iQ

If you have a Foxel iQ subscription that includes the Sports HD pack, you can easily stream ESPN using either the Foxtel Go or ESPN app for an extra $25 per month. However, the catch is you will also need to sign up for the Foxtel Plus package priced at $49.

In total it’ll set you back $74 per month which is a bit hefty, especially if you’re not going to use the package on the regular.

Use a VPN instead

Alternatively, you can use a VPN service to stream the FA Cup final.

PureVPN is currently offering a seven-day trial for only $0.99 after which you can pay $10.95 for a per month plan or $8.33 for a six-month plan (priced after a 24 per cent discount).

Otherwise, you can try out NordVPN. You have the option of paying $11.95 per month, $6.99 for a one-year plan or $4.99 for a two-year plan.

In most cases, you’ll be asked to install a software and then connect to your desired location so you can access services from different countries. It’s quite simple, and you’ll be provided with all the prompts and details to watch what you’re after.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.