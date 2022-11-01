FA Cup 2022/23: When and Where Aussie Football Fans Can Watch Live

We are in the midst of another FA Cup, with football clubs from all around England competing to be grand champs in 2023. If you’re keen on following the 2022/2023 FA Cup from Australia, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the upcoming matches.

What is the FA Cup?

Described as “the world’s longest-running domestic knockout football competition,” (it started in 1871) the FA Cup is an annual event featuring men’s domestic English football clubs.

It features teams including Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and defending champions, Liverpool.

When does the comp start?

The FA Cup officially kicks off with the First Round Proper on November 5, 2022. For those keen to tune in from the very beginning, the first games of the first round are:

Hereford v Portsmouth from 6.45 am AEDT, November 5.

from 6.45 am AEDT, November 5. South Shields v Forest Green Rovers from 10.50 pm AEDT, November 5.

The competition will continue through to the Grand Final, which is slated for June 3, 2023.

Other significant dates to keep in mind are:

Quarter-Final Saturday, March 18 2023

Saturday, March 18 2023 Semi-Final Saturday, April 22 2023

How can I watch matches in Australia?

10 ViacomCBS and The Football Association (The FA) announced in 2021 that the FA Cup would now find a home in Network 10 and streaming service Paramount+ off the back of a new Australian media rights agreement.

As we touched on earlier, you’ll be able to watch FA Cup matches live across both Network 10 and the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can subscribe to Paramount+ for $8.99 a month or choose an annual subscription for $89.99.

If you want more details on where you can catch major sporting events on streaming services in Australia, here is a guide to where you can find your favourite games.

This article has been updated with the latest details on the 2022/23 competition. We will continue to add to this piece as more news rolls out.