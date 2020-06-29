FA Cup Semi-Final 2020: Draws, Dates and How to Watch Live in Australia

FA Cup semi-final draws for 2020 have been announced and football fans are buzzing with energy. Here’s everything you need to know about who plays who and how to prep for the big games set to take place in just a few weeks’ time.

FA Cup semi-final draw

The semis will see Manchester United play against Chelsea, with Arsenal pitted against holders Manchester City.

The draws were decided after Harry Maguire’s winning goal in extra time for United sent 10-man Norwich packing in the first quarter-final on 27 June. The following day, Chelsea defeated Leicester City 1-0 after a second-half strike from Ross Barkley.

To round up the quarter-finals, City beat New Castle 2-0 thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling. This set them up for a last-four encounter with 13 times FA Cup champs, Arsenal.

The upcoming game between United and Chelsea is going to be reminiscent of the 2007 and 2018 finals, both of which saw the Blues take home the trophy.

FA Cup semi-final dates

The semi-finals will be held on the weekend of 18-19 July and both games will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Chelsea and United will meet on 18 July and City and Arsenal will play for the final spot on 19 July.

The final will also take place at Wembley Stadium on 1 August.

What time will the last-four games take place?

The downside of living in Australia while being a footy is fan is we’re up at odd hours trying to catch our favourite teams play. We won’t be surprised if it’s going to be a similar case with this year’s FA Cup semi-finals.

The times for both games are yet to be released but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear more.

How to watch the FA Cup semi-finals in Australia?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch the games for free if you’re tuning in from Australia. However, you do have a few options to live stream since ESPN secured the rights to show all the FA Cup games in late 2019.

Kayo Sports

Kayo Sports will be live streaming all the big FA Cup games including the last-four matches between United and Chelsea and City and Arsenal.

You can subscribe to its service for $25 per month which will get you the basic package. On this you’ll be able to watch the games on two screens. Alternatively, the premium package for $10 more will give you three simultaneous streams.

In case you’re not ready to commit, Kayo Sports offers a 14-day free trial period which might be worth testing out right before the big FA Cup games. If you decide to stick with the platform, you will be able to access content for over 50 sports.

Foxtel iQ

The Foxtel iQ subscription including the Sports HD pack for $25 per month through Foxtel will set you up nicely to stream ESPN on your laptop or mobile phone. All you need to do is use the Foxtel Go or the ESPN app.

Here’s the catch though. You’ll also need to sign up for the Foxtel Plus package for $49 per month to avail the option above. In total, it’ll set you back $74.

Foxtel Now

You’ll be able to watch the FA Cup games on Foxtel Now if you subscribe to both the ‘essentials’ pack as well as the ‘sports’ pack. It’ll cost you $54 in total and while it may be cheaper than Foxtel iQ, Kayo Sports still seems like the more competitive option.

