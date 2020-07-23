Everything Coming To Netflix Australia in August 2020

Folks, it’s that time of the month again. Netflix Australia’s released another mega list of titles dropping in August and we’re absolutely digging the options.

Get your watchlist ready because you’re going to have a lot to binge on across new and returning TV series, films, docos, anime and so much more. In fact, the streaming service is also giving us some major throwbacks to get excited about (hint: I believe I can Fly).

Note: Descriptions and synopses have been provided by Netflix.

Netflix Australia Original Series

Mundo Mistério (4 August)

Factual television series which explores topics related to science and history, hosted by Felipe Castanhari.

The Rain: Season 3 (6 August)

Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds about how to save humanity.

High Seas: Season 3 (7 August)

When the Bárbara de Braganza sets sail from Argentina to Mexico, Eva joins a mission to root out a scientist harboring a fatal virus on board.

Selling Sunset: Season 3 (7 August)

Big changes come to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup.

Sing On! Germany (7 August)

In this karaoke competition hosted by Palina Rojinski, contestants must hit the right note for a chance to win up to 30,000 euros.

Tiny Creatures (7 August)

Epic stories of survival unfold in hidden worlds across the U.S. as this nature documentary series captures the fascinating lives of little animals.

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 (7 August)

The fondant flows and frosting fiascos abound as home bakers try to re-create cakes shaped like armadillos, aliens and Elvis for a tasty cash prize.

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (10 August)

Worlds collide in this special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos and stories of spirited competition from four different comedy series.

Greenleaf: Season 5 (12 August)

Battling H&H as Calvary teeters on the brink of destruction, the Greenleafs search for a way forward while trying to heal the divisions of the past.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (14 August)

Socialite Betty Broderick hits a homicidal boiling point during a bitter divorce from her unfaithful husband. Based on the headline-making crime.

Teenage Bounty Hunters (14 August)

After twins at a Christian high school accidentally nab a fugitive, they join forces with a veteran bounty hunter to take down Atlanta’s bail skippers.

3%: Season 4 (14 August)

This dystopian thriller returns for another season.

El robo del siglo (14 August)

Based on the 1994 robbery of US$33 million from Colombia’s central bank, which turned the country upside down. Starring Andrés Parra, Christian Tappan.

Glow Up: Season 2 (14 August)

A new set of hopefuls must step it up and come with supreme technique and fierce creativity in hopes of being named Britain’s next makeup star.

Stranger: Season 2 (15 August)

In the midst of a power clash between prosecutors and police, Si-mok and Yeo-jin uncover murky secrets as they pursue a labyrinth of intertwined cases.

Rita: Season 5 (15 August)

The demands of running a school strain Hjørdis’s relationships with Rita and Uffe. An old flame re-enters Rita’s life. A heartbroken Jeppe returns home.

DeMarcus Family Rules (19 August)

Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and his beauty queen wife, Allison, are a Nashville power couple living large — but things aren’t always so successful at home.

Biohackers (20 August)

Mia goes to medical school to get close to a professor she suspects had a hand in her past family tragedy and gets tangled in the world of biohacking.

Hoops (21 August)

A foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is sure he’ll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Hey, good luck with that.

Rust Valley Restorer: Seasson 3 (21 August)

Mike keeps buying cars quicker than he can restore him, Avery and Connor visit the Motor City, and Cassidy gets cranking on a personal project.

Lucifer: Season 5 (21 August)

Lucifer makes a tumultuous return, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing.

Trinkets: Season 2 (25 August)

The teen shoplifters are back for another season.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (26 August)

Lovely pianist Gurara hits rock bottom when she meets the rough and mysterious Fritta Sunwoojun. Can Fritta bring Gurara back to life?

Million Dollar Beach House (26 August)

This series takes a tour of the luxurious homes owned by captains of industry, tech entrepreneurs and celebrities within the famed Hamptons villages.

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 (28 August)

Thirty years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny’s rivalry with Daniel reignites. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles.

I AM A KILLER: Released (28 August)

Can a cold-blooded killer, sentenced to death for a brutal murder almost 30 years ago, reintegrate into a society they barely know?

Netflix Australia Films

Work It (7 August)

When Quinn Ackermann’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school…now she just needs to learn how to dance.

Berlin, Berlin (7 August)

In this cinematic sequel to the hit TV series, Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry her friend Hart – until Sven disrupts her plans.

Une fille facile (13 August)

A teen girl is drawn to her cousin’s hedonistic lifestyle when they spend the summer together in Cannes as she learns about herself and her own values.

Project Power (14 August)

An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers.

Crazy Awesome Teachers (17 August)

A ragtag bunch of teachers and students team up to take back the money that a dangerous gangster stole from them.

Crímenes de familia (19 August)

Alicia, a desperate mother, will do everything possible to prevent her son from being imprisoned for his ex-wife’s attempted murder.

Love the Way U Lie (19 August)

With the help of a spunky, lonely-in-love psychic, a deceased wife tries to get her grieving husband to move on. In the process, sparks begin to fly.

Fuego negro (21 August)

A criminal on the run finds refuge in a mysterious hotel and soon discovers that the guests of the hotel are not human.

All Together Now (21 August)

Amber refuses to sweat the bad stuff — until a tragedy threatens her optimism and her way of life. Can Amber continue to be the princess of hope?

The Sleepover (21 August)

Two siblings discover their mom is a former thief in witness protection and they must team up to rescue her after she is kidnapped and forced to pull one last job.

Orígenes secretos (28 August)

Cops (Javier Rey, Antonio Resines) join comic book and cosplay geeks (Brays Efe, Verónica Echegui) to nab a killer re-creating superhero origin stories.

Fearless (28 August)

A teenage boy must babysit a trio of alien superhero babies, who escaped from their day care, until their Dad can get to Earth.

Netflix Australia Original Comedy

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (4 August)

Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” writer Sam Jay performs a stand-up special filmed live in Atlanta.

Netflix Original Documentaries

Connected (2 August)

Science journalist Latif Nasser investigates the fascinating and intricate ways that we are connected to each other, the world and the universe at large.

Immigration Nation (3 August)

This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America’s broken immigration system.

World’s Most Wanted (5 August)

Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles some of the world’s most wanted.

Anelka : L’Incompris (5 August)

Intolerable, incomparable or both? Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka’s controversial legacy is examined in this in-depth documentary.

(Un)Well (12 August)

This docuseries takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, which touts health and healing. But do the products live up to the promises?

High Score (19 August)

This documentary series explores the rise of the golden era in gaming, a time rife with competition, innovation and flat-out fun.

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (20 August)

A rural electronics whiz broadcasts radio signals into the stars and monitors for signs of alien civilizations while enduring a lonely personal life.

Rising Phoenix (26 August)

This film tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympics and may change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity and human potential.

Netflix Kids & Family

Super Monsters: The New Class (1 August)

New adventures, new friends! The Super Monsters welcome a new class of pint-sized preschoolers to Pitchfork Pines. Meet Olive, Rocky, Sami and Zane!

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (4 August)

Cory’s spending the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. But jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride.

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (4 August)

As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 (7 August)

The quest for sacred scrolls continues for the Monkey King and friends. But in a world of demons, gods and magic, everything comes at a cost.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (7 August)

Merlin’s young apprentice mixes with characters from Trollhunters and 3Below in the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Word Party Songs (7 August)

Turn up the music, put on your dancing shoes! Bailey, Franny, Kip, Lulu and Tilly want you to sing along to this colorful collection of music videos.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (7 August)

The Magic School Bus kids blast into space and onto the International Space Station, only to find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade!

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (14 August)

The Octonauts embark on an underwater adventure, navigating a set of challenging caves to help a small octopus friend return home to the Caribbean Sea.

Glitch Techs: Season 2 (17 August)

The video game monster hunters are back for another season.

Emily’s Wonder Lab (25 August)

In this live-action series, host Emily Calandrelli makes STEAM fun with science experiments, activities and demonstrations that will blow your mind!

Netflix Original Anime

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (6 August)

With Camelot now the stronghold of the Ten Commandments, the Seven Deadly Sins assemble once more to liberate all of Britannia from the Demon Clan.

Great Pretender (20 August)

Supposedly Japan’s greatest swindler, Makoto Edamura gets more than he bargained for when he tries to con Laurent Thierry, a real world-class crook.

Aggretsuko: Season 3 (27 August)

Retsuko the Red Panda and her death metal karaoke return for another season.

Netflix Australia Highlights

Forrest Gump (1 August)

Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field), he leads anything but a restricted life. Whether dominating on the gridiron as a college football star, fighting in Vietnam or captaining a shrimp boat, Forrest inspires people with his childlike optimism. But one person Forrest cares about most may be the most difficult to save — his childhood love, the sweet but troubled Jenny (Robin Wright).

Project X (1 August)

Thomas (Thomas Mann), Costa (Oliver Cooper) and JB (Jonathan Daniel Brown) are three anonymous high-school seniors who are determined to finally make their mark. But how to make themselves unforgettable in the annals of high-school history? With an epic party, of course! The idea is innocent enough, but nothing could prepare the three friends for this shindig. As word of the soiree’s awesomeness spreads, dreams are ruined, records are blemished, and legends are born.

No Strings Attached (1 August)

Lifelong friends Emma (Natalie Portman) and Adam (Ashton Kutcher) take their relationship to the next level by having sex. Afraid of ruining their friendship, the new lovers make a pact to keep things purely physical, with no fighting, no jealousy and no expectations. Emma and Adam pledge to do whatever they want, wherever they want, as long as they do not fall in love. The question then becomes: Who will fall first?

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (1 August)

NASCAR superstar Ricky Bobby (Will Ferrell) is at the top of his game; adored by fans, a trophy wife by his side, and incredible wealth. But Ricky loses it all when French Formula One champion Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen) roars onto the scene. Ricky, with the help of his ruthless father, must pull himself out of the depths of despair and restore his honor on the racetrack.

It Takes Two (1 August)

Sad little rich girl Alyssa (Ashley Olsen) and orphaned tomboy Amanda (Mary-Kate Olsen) meet at summer camp and discover that they are each other’s exact double. And each girl is worried about her caregiver. Alyssa’s father, Roger (Steve Guttenberg), is about to marry a gold digger, and Amanda’s kind social worker, Diane (Kirstie Alley), will be pushed aside if a cruel family adopts Amanda. The girls decide to switch identities to make their loved ones fall in love with each other.

Now and Then (1/8/2020)

Three strong women — Roberta Martin (Rosie O’Donnell), Samantha Albertson (Demi Moore) and Tina “Teeny” Tercell (Melanie Griffith) — return home to reunite with their childhood friend Chrissy DeWitt Williams (Rita Wilson) and see her through the end of her first pregnancy. The four lifelong friends share their memories of the unforgettable summer of 1970, the summer their innocent younger selves (Christina Ricci, Gaby Hoffmann, Thora Birch, Ashleigh Aston Moore) grew up.

Space Jam (15 August)

Swackhammer (Danny DeVito), an evil alien theme park owner, needs a new attraction at Moron Mountain. When his gang, the Nerdlucks, heads to Earth to kidnap Bugs Bunny (Billy West) and the Looney Tunes, Bugs challenges them to a basketball game to determine their fate. The aliens agree, but they steal the powers of NBA basketball players, including Larry Bird (Larry Bird) and Charles Barkley (Charles Barkley) — so Bugs gets some help from superstar Michael Jordan (Michael Jordan).

Every