August is just around the corner and we’re very close to releasing another massive list of titles that you can expect to see on favourite streaming platforms in Australia next month. But for now, here’s another reminder of everything that’s already dropped on Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Binge this month, including all the new shows that are yet to hit our screens.
Netflix’s July Highlights
Eat Pray Love (1 July)
Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) thought she had everything she wanted in life: a home, a husband and a successful career. Now newly divorced and facing a turning point, she finds that she is confused about what is important to her. Daring to step out of her comfort zone, Liz embarks on a quest of self-discovery that takes her to Italy, India and Bali.
Gladiator (1 July)
Set in Roman times, the story of a once-powerful general forced to become a common gladiator. The emperor’s son is enraged when he is passed over as heir in favour of his father’s favourite general. He kills his father and arranges the murder of the general’s family, and the general is sold into slavery to be trained as a gladiator – but his subsequent popularity in the arena threatens the throne.
Pitch Perfect (1 July)
College student Beca (Anna Kendrick) knows she does not want to be part of a clique, but that’s exactly where she finds herself after arriving at her new school. Thrust in among mean gals, nice gals and just plain weird gals, Beca finds that the only thing they have in common is how well they sing together. She takes the women of the group out of their comfort zone of traditional arrangements and into a world of amazing harmonic combinations in a fight to the top of college music competitions.
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 (3 July)
When Lidia’s biggest rival uses a prison camp to enact revenge, Lidia and her friends become even more defiant in their fight against Franco’s regime.
Good Girls: Season 3 (26 July)
Suburban mothers-turned-criminals Beth, Ruby and Annie return to face the consequences of last season’s hijinks.
Descriptions and synopses were provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list
1 July
- Deadwind: Season 2
- Say I Do
- Under the Riccione Sun
- Unsolved Mysteries
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
- Eat Pray Love
- Top End Wedding
- Gladiator
- A Knight’s Tale
- Pitch Perfect
2 July
- Warrior Nun
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS
- The F**k-It List
3 July
- JU-ON: Origins
- Southern Survival
- Desperados
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2
8 July
- Was It Love?
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
9 July
- The Protector: Season 4
- Japan Sinks: 2020
10 July
- O Crush Perfeito
- The Twelve
- The Old Guard
- The Claudia Kishi Club
- Hello Ninja: Season 3
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
11 July
- The Hurricane Heist
13 July
- Little Italy
14 July
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
- On est ensemble
- The Business of Drugs: Limited Series
- Mrs. Lowry & Son
15 July
- Dark Desire
- Skin Decision: Before and After
- Gli Infedeli
- The Beach Bum
- Executive Decision
- Passenger 57
16 July
- Indian Matchmaking
- Fatal Affair
- MILF (FR)
17 July
- Boca a Boca
- Cursed
20 July
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
21 July
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking
- Street Food: Latin America
22 July
- Signs
- Norsemen: Season 3
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
23 July
- The Larva Island Movie
24 July
- ¡A cantar!
- Animal Crackers
- Ofrenda a la tormenta
- The Kissing Booth 2
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
26 July
- Good Girls: Season 3
28 July
- Last Chance U: Laney
29 July
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4
- The Hater
- The Speed Cubers
30 July
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
31 July
- Get Even
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 2
- Vis a vis: El Oasis
- Seriously Single
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone
Stan’s July Highlights
Outcry (5 July)
Directed by Emmy award-winner Pat Kondelis, Outcry is a five-part documentary series examining the gripping story of high school football star Greg Kelley and a quest for truth and justice.
Relic (10 July)
Set in the Melbourne countryside and led by an all female cast spanning three generations, Relic tells the story of Edna (Robyn Nevin, The Matrix Franchise), an elderly and widowed matriarch who goes missing, and her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer, The Newsroom) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote, Stan Original Series Bloom) who must travel to their remote family home to find her. Soon after her return, they start to discover a sinister presence haunting the house and taking control of Edna.
P-Valley (12 July)
Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This southern-fried drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned.
Descriptions and synopses were provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list
1 July
- Brooklyn
3 July
- Military Wives
- Apocalypto
- Canada’s Drag Race
5 July
- Outcry
8 July
- Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You
10 July
- Relic
- Bates Motel
12 July
- P-Valley
- Hightown: Season Finale
13 July
- The Hunter Games Saga
- 12 Year a Slave: The Extraordinary True Story of Solomon Northup
16 July
- The Returned: Season 1
17 July
- Valley Girl
- The Bold Type: Season Finale
18 July
- Pavarotti
19 July
- Black Monday: Season Finale
24 July
- Zomboat!
- Spin City
25 July
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season Finale
26 July
- Hearts and Bones
28 July
- Finke: There and Back
31 July
- The Trip to Greece
Amazon Prime Video’s July Highlights
Hanna: Season 2 (3 July)
The second season of Hanna follows the titular heroine as she evades the relentless pursuit of the sinister Utrax organisation, and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.
LOL: Last One Laughing (3 July)
Hosted by Rebel Wilson, witness 10 of Australia’s professional comedians go head to head to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh in this first-of-its-kind comedy social experiment.
Absentia: Season 3 (17 July)
After the dramatic events of season two, Emily Byrne (Stana Katic) is serving out the final days of her FBI suspension while working hard to be the best possible mother to Flynn. Everything is upended when an international criminal case hits too close to home, threatening the family she is so desperately trying to hold together.
The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee (17 July)
Starring as a fictionalised version of himself, The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee sees Paul Hogan enjoying a quiet life and all the perks of retirement in Brentwood, California, but he can’t seem to stay out of the headlines.
Alex Rider (31 July)
Alex Rider is the story of an ordinary teenage boy dragged unwittingly into the dangerous and morally compromised world of international espionage – a reluctant hero forced to become an agent for the British government. Based on the phenomenally successful novels by Anthony Horowitz, the series expands on the books, introducing new characters and exploring the world of high-stakes espionage with a gritty and contemporary tone.
Descriptions and synopses were provided by Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list:
1 July
- Homeland: Season 1-7
- Top Gear: Special: The Perfect Road Trip
- Top Gear: Special: The Perfect Road Trip
- Top Gear: Special: Polar
- Top Gear: Special: Botswana
- Top Gear: Season 1-25
- Frasier: Season 1-11
- Prison Break: Season 1-5
- Furious 6
- Fast & Furious 7
- Glee: Season 1-6
- American Horror Story: Season 1-5
3 July
- Mad Men: Season 1-7
7 July
- The X Files: Season 1-11
10 July
- Breathe: Into the Shadows: Season 1
- Luther: Season 1-4
15 July
- New Girl: Season 1-7
24 July
- Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist: Season 1
Disney’s July Highlights
Hamilton (3 July)
The filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theatre, film and streaming in an astounding blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Presenting the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, this revolutionary moment in theatre is the story of America then, told by America now.
Rogue Trip (24 July)
Rogue Trip is a travel guide to all the places the average tourist is least likely to venture – the roguish nations, territories and regions often misunderstood and frequently overlooked, but each possessing a unique power to surprise, amaze and inspire. Led by ABC correspondent Bob Woodruff and his 28-year-old son, Mack Woodruff, the two will take viewers on a journey full of riveting insight through a collection of adventures that expose the grit and glamour of travel.
Descriptions and synopses were provided by Disney Plus.
Disney’s full streaming list
3 July
- Hamilton
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 15
- Animal ER: Season 1 & 2
- Man in Space
- Mars & Beyond
10 July
- Disney Family Sundays: Episode 136
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 109
- One Day at Disney: Episode 132
17 July
- A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
- Disney Junior Music Lullabies
- Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go: Season 1 & 2
- The Mouseketeers at Walt Disney World
- Wild Chile: Season 1
24 July
- Rogue Trip
31 July
- Muppets Now
Foxtel’s July Highlights
Big Bang Theory (1 July)
Every episode of monster comedy hit Big Bang Theory Season 1-11 will be available on Foxtel.
The Singapore Grip (26 July)
New British drama, The Singapore Grip, is an ambitious and exotic family saga adapted from JG Farrell’s classic novel.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Season 4 (27 July)
The pop culture phenomenon is back to feature two Aussies and the franchise’s first ever same sex couple.
Wentworth (28 July)
When Wentworth returns in 2020, the prison community is still reeling from the aftermath of the bloody siege with a new leader at the helm and four heritage characters from the original Prisoner series set to enter the compound.
Descriptions and synopses taken from/provided by Foxtel.
Foxtel Now’s full streaming list:
1 July
- The Big Bang Theory: Season 1-11
- Young Sheldon: Season 1
- State of Play: Inherent Violence
- The Bachelor: Season 23
- The People’s Court: Season 23
- Assault On Precinct 13
- Broken Arrow
- Dragonheart
- Ghost Rider
- Total Recall (2012)
- Twister
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Hot Fuzz
- Pineapple Express
- Step Brothers
- Adaptation
- Apollo 13
- Billy Elliot
- Election
- Ray
- Shakespeare In Love
- The Croods
- City Slickers 2
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- Far And Away
- Flashdance
- Groundhog Day
- Kramer vs. Kramer
- Norma Rae
- Roxanne
- St. Elmo’s Fire
- Stand By Me
- The Karate Kid (1984)
- The Karate Kid: Part II
- The Karate Kid: Part Ill
- Babe
- Babe: Pig In The City
- Barbie In A Mermaid Tale 2
- Jumbo
- Joker
- Baby Mama
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
- How To Make An American Quilt
- License To Wed
- Mean Girls
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- No Reservations
- American Gangster
- Dream House
- The Strangers
2 July
- Slam
3 July
- Primal
5 July
- Storming Area 51
6 July
- Washington
- The Substitute
- Ricky Zoom
7 July
- Rio
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
- Dead of Winter
8 July
- Hustlers
- Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes
- Gordon Ramsay Uncharted: Season 2
- Expedition Unknown: Hunt for Extra-terrestrials
10 July
- What Just Happened
- Expecting Amy
11 July
- The Dead Don’t Die
13 July
- Meet the Bears
14 July
- Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Season 2
15 July
- 10,000 BC
- Keeping Up With The Joneses
- Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates
- Why Him?
- Hidden Figures
- Ice Age: Collision Course
- Lost In Space
- Snoopy And Charlie Brown: The Movie
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- Dangerous Liaisons (1988)
- Dirty Harry
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Gemini Man
- City Of Angels
- Magic Mike XXL
- Message In A Bottle
- The Bodyguard
- Contagion
- Victor Frankenstein
- 10 Steps to Murder
- The Scheme
- Kristie & Phil’s Love I Or List It: Season 5
17 July
- Jerry Maguire
- Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine: Season 2
20 July
- What What Happens Live: Shahs of Sunset: Season 8
21 July
- The Great Canadian Bake Off
22 July
- Ready Or Not
- Women of Troy
24 July
- Gremlins
25 July
- Yugo And Lala 2
- Black Christmas
- Charlie’s Angels
- Luce
26 July
- The Singapore Grip
27 July
- 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Season 4
28 July
- Sing
- Wentworth: Season 8
29 July
- Terminator: Dark Fate
30 July
- Traces
- Making It: Season 2
31 July
- Trackers
Binge’s July Highlights
Noughts + Crosses (7 July)
Adapted from the first book in Malorle Blackman’s bestselling series, Noughts + Crosses is a gripping story of first love set in a dangerous, alternate world where racism divides society.
Expecting Amy
Three-part docuseries offering an inside look at Amy Schumer’s life on tour creating a stand-up special ‘Growing’ during her difficult pregnancy.
Descriptions and synopses taken/provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list:
1 July
- The Big Bang Theory: Season 1-11
- Forensic Files: Season 10
- Million Dollar Listing LA: Season 12, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
2 July
- What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
3 July
- Real Housewives of NYC: Seasoon 12, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Perry Mason: Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Stepbrother
6 July
- Flack: Season 2
7 July
- Noughts + Crosses (new series)
- Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Home Cooking
8 July
- Quiz (three-part miniseries)
9 July
- Expecting Amy (new series)
11 July
- Bridget Jones
14 July
- Simply Nigella
- Teen Mom Australia
16 July
- The Scheme (new documentary)
20 July
- Young Sheldon: Season 1
- Serengeti: Season 1
- The Trial of Christine Keeler
22 July
- The Trouble With Maggie Cole
- Paw Patrol: Season 3
24 July
- Catfish: The TV Show: Season 6
27 July
- The Singapore Grip (new series)
- Snowfall: Season 3
31 July
- Trackers (new series)
- Making It: Season 2
- Sing
Log in to comment on this story!Log in