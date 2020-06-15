Lovehoney’s EOFY Sale Is an Absolute Scorcher

Level Up Your Life

Published 3 hours ago: June 15, 2020 at 6:00 pm -
Like every retailer under the sun, Lovehoney is throwing an End Of Financial Year (EOFY) sale with up to 50 per cent off on a huge range of toys, lubricants, bondage gear and lingerie items. If you’re an adventurous shopper, their hot ticket items are going to please you plenty.

Lovehoney has a ‘sex map’ to find Australia’s sexiest city. And while the methodology and metrics they used might not quite stand up to scientific scrutiny, if your home town has a poor ranking, you can try to boost your city’s grade by taking advantage of Lovehoney’s EOFY sale.

You can look your city up on the Lovehoney Sex Map and then pop over to the store to catch some of the deals. Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off hundreds of its top rated products to celebrate its EOFY. Here are some of the hottest deals:

Up All Night Couple’s Vibrator Gift Set (5 Piece)

Price: $89.97 (RRP: $179.95)

Buy here.

Womanizer Classic Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

Price: $159.96 (RRP: $199.95)

Buy here.

Lovehoney Plus Size Unwrap Me Purple Lace Babydoll

Price: $23.07 (RRP: $32.95)

Buy here.

Lovehoney Grey Shimmering Criss-Cross Crotchless Lace Body

Price: $34.97 (RRP: $49.95)

Buy here.

LHM Grey Microfibre and Mesh Boxer Shorts

Price: $16.07 (RRP: $22.95)

Buy here.

Lovehoney Hot For You Colour-Changing Men’s Thong

Price: $14.97 (RRP: $24.95)

Buy here.

Bondage Boutique Purple Bound to Please Under Mattress Restraint

Price: $41.97 (RRP: $59.95)

Buy here.

Lovehoney Perfect Pair Silicone Nipple Suckers

Price: $13.97 (RRP: $19.95)

Buy here.

Scarlet Bound Thigh, Wrist and Ankle Restraint

Price: $13.97 (RRP: $19.95)

Buy here.

Lovehoney Special Edition Gin & Tonic Flavoured Lubricant 100ml

Price: $9.07 (RRP: $12.95)

Buy here.

Sliquid Swirl Strawberry Pomegranate Flavoured Lubricant 125ml

Price: $19.96 (RRP: $24.95)

Buy here.

Lovehoney Oh! 52 Weeks of Role Play

Price: $9.07 (RRP: $12.95)

Buy here.

