Lovehoney’s EOFY Sale Is an Absolute Scorcher

Like every retailer under the sun, Lovehoney is throwing an End Of Financial Year (EOFY) sale with up to 50 per cent off on a huge range of toys, lubricants, bondage gear and lingerie items. If you’re an adventurous shopper, their hot ticket items are going to please you plenty.
Lovehoney has a ‘sex map’ to find Australia’s sexiest city. And while the methodology and metrics they used might not quite stand up to scientific scrutiny, if your home town has a poor ranking, you can try to boost your city’s grade by taking advantage of Lovehoney’s EOFY sale.
You can look your city up on the Lovehoney Sex Map and then pop over to the store to catch some of the deals. Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off hundreds of its top rated products to celebrate its EOFY. Here are some of the hottest deals:
Up All Night Couple’s Vibrator Gift Set (5 Piece)
Price: $89.97 (RRP: $179.95)
Womanizer Classic Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
Price: $159.96 (RRP: $199.95)
Lovehoney Plus Size Unwrap Me Purple Lace Babydoll
Price: $23.07 (RRP: $32.95)
Lovehoney Grey Shimmering Criss-Cross Crotchless Lace Body
Price: $34.97 (RRP: $49.95)
LHM Grey Microfibre and Mesh Boxer Shorts
Price: $16.07 (RRP: $22.95)
Lovehoney Hot For You Colour-Changing Men’s Thong
Price: $14.97 (RRP: $24.95)
Bondage Boutique Purple Bound to Please Under Mattress Restraint
Price: $41.97 (RRP: $59.95)
Lovehoney Perfect Pair Silicone Nipple Suckers
Price: $13.97 (RRP: $19.95)
Scarlet Bound Thigh, Wrist and Ankle Restraint
Price: $13.97 (RRP: $19.95)
Lovehoney Special Edition Gin & Tonic Flavoured Lubricant 100ml
Price: $9.07 (RRP: $12.95)
Sliquid Swirl Strawberry Pomegranate Flavoured Lubricant 125ml
Price: $19.96 (RRP: $24.95)
Lovehoney Oh! 52 Weeks of Role Play
Price: $9.07 (RRP: $12.95)
As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in