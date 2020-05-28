Telstra's EOFY Deals on Phone Plans and Xbox One X Are up for Grabs Already

Image: Getty

For the love of End of Financial Year (EOFY) promos, we're going to share with you the latest deals from Telstra. Here's everything you need to know to grab yourself a bargain.

Telstra's taken an early dive into the EOFY sale pool and is now offering $10 per month off a heap of phones — including S20 5G and Pixel 4 — for 24 months. The promo runs until the end of June.

In more good news, the Aussie telco is also giving customers their first three months of Xbox All Access for free. This is specifically for the Xbox One X plan, and will help you save $102. Once again, the deal runs until 30 June. Grab it here.

We've listed phones that are part of the deal below for the 24-month terms. You can also avail a discount on a 36-month term, but the main difference is you won't get the $10 per month off your bill during your last year.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plans

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G plans

iPhone XS plans

Pixel 4 plans

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G plans

Telstra Tough Max 3 plans

Nokia 7.2 plans

