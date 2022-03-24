Save $200 on the iPhone 12 With Telstra

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to save on a new iPhone, Telstra is currently running a $200 discount on iPhone 12. While it’s not the latest and greatest iPhone, the iPhone 12 still more than holds its own when compared to the upper echelon of handsets – and hey, it’s hard to complain about a discount.

Telstra’s $200 saving takes the form of a discount across the length of your plan. This works out to be a saving of about $8.33 per month on a 24-month term, or $5.55 per month on a 36-month term.

Here are Telstra’s 24-month iPhone 12 plans:

And here are Telstra’s 36-month iPhone 12 plans:

If you pick Telstra’s 80GB plan or larger, you’ll also get a free year of Disney+. All Telstra iPhone plans include 30 minutes of unlimited international calls to any destination, and unlimited standard international SMS and MMS.

This deal runs until March 28.

Optus also offers the iPhone 12 on a plan, and thanks to the discount, Telstra’s plans are highly competitive with its biggest rival. Here’s how a few of the pair’s 24-month plans compare:

Optus’ 24-month iPhone 12 plans start at $94.95 per month with 20GB of data, while Telstra’s are just a touch more expensive at $96.61 per month with 40GB of data. Of course, Telstra’s most affordable iPhone 12 plan doesn’t have 5G connectivity, while Optus’ does. If you want 5G on Telstra, you’ll need to step up any of its pricier plans.

If an iPhone 12 still seems too pricey, you could always look at the iPhone 11. Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone all still range the iPhone 11.

Here are their cheapest 24-month plans:

The best bang for buck option comes from Vodafone, where you’ll pay $75.37 per month for a plan with 80GB.

Alternatively, there’s always the newly launched iPhone SE. Here are the cheapest 24-month iPhone SE plans around:

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.