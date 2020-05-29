Today I Discovered The Horrors Of 'Keto Crotch'

The Fastest NBN Plans, According to the ACCC

Airbnbs in Australia Are Starting to Book out as New Cleaning Procedures Come Into Place

Why Does Wasabi Heat Feel Different to Chilli Heat?

Image: Getty Images

I love hot peppers, but I can’t stand wasabi. Both might be described as “hot” or “spicy,” but they create that feeling in different ways. Here’s how.

You may have heard of capsaicin, the oily chemical in jalapeños, hot sauce, chilli powder, and other hot-pepper-derived foods and condiments.

Wasabi, mustard and horseradish contain a different chemical, allyl isothiocyanate. (This is no relation to the chemical in mustard gas, which is unrelated but got its name because early preparations reportedly smelled like mustard.)

Both chemicals hurt us in a similar way: they bind to receptors in our mouth or nose that exist to warn our brains of painful stimuli. Your tongue isn’t actually being damaged, but your brain is getting a signal as if it were.

The two chemicals primarily target different receptors: capsaicin is best known for stimulating TRPV1, which also reacts to heat, and allyl isothiocyanate binds to TRPA1, which also reacts to a variety of chemical irritants. So they are tricking your brain in slightly different ways.

There’s another way the two chemicals feel different: capsaicin is an oily molecule that sits on your tongue, so the chilli pepper residue may linger until you have some fat-containing foods like yogurt or milk to wash it away.

Meanwhile, allyl isothiocyanate is more volatile, meaning it’s likely to waft up your nose. The upside of that: After irritating your receptors, it can float away, meaning the pain from wasabi is short-lived.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The Easiest Way To Predict A Chilli's Spice Level

There are chillies you know are going to be spicy and chillies you know are not, but then there are the chillies that could be mild, hot, or "please remove my tongue from my mouth and place it in a glass of ice milk". Luckily, there is an easy way to predict the spicy outcome, and it was right under our noses all along.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

cooking do-it-right food

The Complete Guide To Cooking Perfect Pasta

Cooking pasta seems to be what everyone wants to be doing now if the empty supermarket shelves in Australia are anything to go by. Since we all apparently now have months worth of supplies to make every pasta dish under the sun to tide us over during these tough times, here's a guide to making your dishes perfect. Buon appetito.
chicken chicken-skin chicken-thighs cooking cooking-hacks food kitchen skillet stock

Stop Buying Boneless Chicken Thighs

Everyone who eats chicken loves a boneless, skinless thigh. Juicy, tender, and well suited to everything from flash-frying to slow braising, they’re the perfect cut for just about any recipe. But all this is common knowledge by now, which means boneless thighs aren’t the budget-friendly hack they were even a few years ago.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles