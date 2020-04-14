Make Your Own Fruit-On-The-Bottom Yogurt With An Almost-Empty Jam Jar

Photo: Claire Lower

As an avid appreciator of fancy jams and preserves, I am loath to waste even a little of that sweet stuff. If you find yourself in that awkward spot where you don’t have quite enough for toast, you can still eat it for breakfast—just scoop some plain yogurt on top.

By topping the last bit of jam with yogurt, you’re essentially creating a DIY fruit-on-the-bottom yogurt cup with very delicious fruit. Just take your favourite plain yogurt—any variety will do—and dollop it on top of the jam, then swoop and swirl the two together for a delicious breakfast or snack. The yogurt helps dissolve the sticky vestiges of the once-full jar, making sure none goes to waste.

If you have an extra thick yogurt (like labneh, which is all I have right now), you can even spread the duo on toast.

If you have two almost-empty jam jars, you can make a coordinating cocktail. If you have three? Well, you just might need to purchase more jam, then repeat the entire process all over again.