These Australian Jobs Remain Steady Despite The Coronavirus Shutdown

The Fastest NBN Plans, According To Netflix

Lettuce Is Garbage And Always Has Been Garbage

Make Your Own Fruit-On-The-Bottom Yogurt With An Almost-Empty Jam Jar

Photo: Claire Lower

As an avid appreciator of fancy jams and preserves, I am loath to waste even a little of that sweet stuff. If you find yourself in that awkward spot where you don’t have quite enough for toast, you can still eat it for breakfast—just scoop some plain yogurt on top.

By topping the last bit of jam with yogurt, you’re essentially creating a DIY fruit-on-the-bottom yogurt cup with very delicious fruit. Just take your favourite plain yogurt—any variety will do—and dollop it on top of the jam, then swoop and swirl the two together for a delicious breakfast or snack. The yogurt helps dissolve the sticky vestiges of the once-full jar, making sure none goes to waste.

If you have an extra thick yogurt (like labneh, which is all I have right now), you can even spread the duo on toast.

If you have two almost-empty jam jars, you can make a coordinating cocktail. If you have three? Well, you just might need to purchase more jam, then repeat the entire process all over again.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

microsoft microsoft-teams video-chat virtual

How To Customise Your Background In Microsoft Teams Video Calls

Microsoft’s big office communication app, Microsoft Teams, is getting a fun new feature that makes it just as wacky as Zoom. You’ll now have the power to pretend you’re on a beach, in some faraway city, on the moon, or sitting in front of your favourite meme when you’re on a video call—yes, custom backgrounds are rolling out, and it’s a silly feature that all videoconferencing apps should have.
anzac-day government laws legislation long-weekend states

Reminder: No ANZAC Day Long Weekend For Most Of Us This Year

Australians love their public holidays and when they happen to fall on the weekend, we're grateful when we get the Monday off as a substitute. One of the more sombre public holidays is ANZAC Day and in 2020, it falls on a Saturday. Unfortunately for some, only two states and territories will be getting replacement days this year, meaning most of us will need to be back at work on a Monday.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles