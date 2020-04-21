Apple's iPhone SE Can Now Be Pre-Ordered Through Vodafone

Is The New iPhone SE Worth The Upgrade?

Apple's New iPhone SE 2020: Specs, Price And Availability in Australia

How To Make A Boozy Whipped Dalgona Coffee

Image: Getty

There's no way you could have missed the whipped dalgona coffee craze everybody's been buzzing about over Whatsapp, TikTok, Instagram and just about every other social media platform out there. If you're bored of it already or haven't yet bothered whisking up a glass for yourself, maybe these boozy versions will hit your sweet spot instead.

If you weren't already convinced of the storm brewed up by the whipped dalgona coffee, check out TikTok user @imhannahcho's video that has had 12.9 million views (and counting).

The internet's new favourite drink is essentially whipped coffee made with just four ingredients: instant coffee, sugar, water and milk.

For the basic version (which is probably a yawn for y'all by now), here's what you need to do:

  1. Take out a mixing bowl.
  2. Add 2 tablespoon of instant coffee, 2 tablespoon of sugar and 2 tablespoon of hot water. If you want to make additional servings, just keep all your proportions equal.
  3. For quick results, use a hand frother or hand whisk until the mixture is light and fluffy. You can do it by hand but it'll take you at least 15 minutes — with cramped fingers and a screaming forearm — to get it right.
  4. Depending on your preference, you can either heat up the cold milk or put it straight into a glass (lactose-free options are fine). Then, scoop a generous amount of the coffee whip you made on top.
  5. Voila.

But as they say, everything is better with alcohol and that is also true for dalgona coffee, according to many (many) people out there. Here are a few different ways to booze yours up. You'll be thanking us for days.

Try out this Baileys-inspired dolgona coffee

Supergolden Bakes has created a spiked version of the dalgona coffee that will soon be a favourite in your house.

Follow all the steps for the basic version and once your whip is prepared, here's what to do next, according to Supgergolden Bakes:

  1. Add your choice of cold milk into a mixing jug half filled with ice. Add Whiskey or Bourbon, Baileys Irish Cream and a few drops vanilla extract. Give it a good stir.
  2. Strain into two small glasses over ice filling about ¾ of the way up to allow space for the whipped coffee.
  3. Spoon a generous amount of whipped coffee over the milk. Sprinkle with a grating of chocolate or a light dusting of ground cinnamon or nutmeg. Enjoy

Or, swap the Baileys for vodka and cocoa

House & Garden have turned it up a notch by giving us a dirty dalgona coffee using essentials from your cupboard.

You'll need (for two servings):

  • 2 tablespoon Espresso powder - or you can use regular coffee granules
  • 2 tbsp muscovado or soft brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons warm water
  • 200ml milk
  • 50ml cream
  • 75ml vodka - or a coffee liqueur would work perfectly
  • A dash of vanilla essence (optional)
  • Coffee beans and cocoa to garnish

Method:

  1. Combine first 3 ingredients in a large bowl, and using an electric whisk, beat until stiff peaks form.
  2. Take milk, cream, vanilla, and vodka in a shaker with lots of ice, and shake to combine.
  3. Pour the milk mixture into a glass over ice, and top with the whipped coffee.
  4. Garnish with coffee beans, and a dusting of cocoa powder.

Maybe shake it up with some rum instead

Booze On The Rocks shows you how this internet sensation gets even better with some rum in it.

If you've come up with your own version, let us know in the comments. Otherwise, whip up one for yourself, sit back and relax. It's totally worth it.

Cocktails To Fit Your Quarantine Lifestyle

Cocktailing at home requires a few more ingredients (and tools) than cracking open a beer or decanting some wine, and complexity probably isn’t exactly the vibe any of us are looking to cultivate right now. Luckily, cocktails don’t have to be crazy complicated.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anzac-day government laws legislation long-weekend states

Reminder: No ANZAC Day Long Weekend For Most Of Us This Year

Australians love their public holidays and when they happen to fall on the weekend, we're grateful when we get the Monday off as a substitute. One of the more sombre public holidays is ANZAC Day and in 2020, it falls on a Saturday. Unfortunately for some, only two states and territories will be getting replacement days this year, meaning most of us will need to be back at work on a Monday.
feature microsoft microsoft-teams video-chat virtual

How To Customise Your Background In Microsoft Teams Video Calls

Microsoft’s big office communication app, Microsoft Teams, is getting a fun new feature that makes it just as wacky as Zoom. You’ll now have the power to pretend you’re on a beach, in some faraway city, on the moon, or sitting in front of your favourite meme when you’re on a video call—yes, custom backgrounds are rolling out, and it’s a silly feature that all videoconferencing apps should have.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles