How To Make A Boozy Whipped Dalgona Coffee

There's no way you could have missed the whipped dalgona coffee craze everybody's been buzzing about over Whatsapp, TikTok, Instagram and just about every other social media platform out there. If you're bored of it already or haven't yet bothered whisking up a glass for yourself, maybe these boozy versions will hit your sweet spot instead.

If you weren't already convinced of the storm brewed up by the whipped dalgona coffee, check out TikTok user @imhannahcho's video that has had 12.9 million views (and counting).

The internet's new favourite drink is essentially whipped coffee made with just four ingredients: instant coffee, sugar, water and milk.

For the basic version (which is probably a yawn for y'all by now), here's what you need to do:

Take out a mixing bowl. Add 2 tablespoon of instant coffee, 2 tablespoon of sugar and 2 tablespoon of hot water. If you want to make additional servings, just keep all your proportions equal. For quick results, use a hand frother or hand whisk until the mixture is light and fluffy. You can do it by hand but it'll take you at least 15 minutes — with cramped fingers and a screaming forearm — to get it right. Depending on your preference, you can either heat up the cold milk or put it straight into a glass (lactose-free options are fine). Then, scoop a generous amount of the coffee whip you made on top. Voila.

But as they say, everything is better with alcohol and that is also true for dalgona coffee, according to many (many) people out there. Here are a few different ways to booze yours up. You'll be thanking us for days.

Try out this Baileys-inspired dolgona coffee

Supergolden Bakes has created a spiked version of the dalgona coffee that will soon be a favourite in your house.

Follow all the steps for the basic version and once your whip is prepared, here's what to do next, according to Supgergolden Bakes:

Add your choice of cold milk into a mixing jug half filled with ice. Add Whiskey or Bourbon, Baileys Irish Cream and a few drops vanilla extract. Give it a good stir. Strain into two small glasses over ice filling about ¾ of the way up to allow space for the whipped coffee. Spoon a generous amount of whipped coffee over the milk. Sprinkle with a grating of chocolate or a light dusting of ground cinnamon or nutmeg. Enjoy

Or, swap the Baileys for vodka and cocoa

House & Garden have turned it up a notch by giving us a dirty dalgona coffee using essentials from your cupboard.

You'll need (for two servings):

2 tablespoon Espresso powder - or you can use regular coffee granules

2 tbsp muscovado or soft brown sugar

2 tablespoons warm water

200ml milk

50ml cream

75ml vodka - or a coffee liqueur would work perfectly

A dash of vanilla essence (optional)

Coffee beans and cocoa to garnish

Method:

Combine first 3 ingredients in a large bowl, and using an electric whisk, beat until stiff peaks form. Take milk, cream, vanilla, and vodka in a shaker with lots of ice, and shake to combine. Pour the milk mixture into a glass over ice, and top with the whipped coffee. Garnish with coffee beans, and a dusting of cocoa powder.

Maybe shake it up with some rum instead

Booze On The Rocks shows you how this internet sensation gets even better with some rum in it.

If you've come up with your own version, let us know in the comments. Otherwise, whip up one for yourself, sit back and relax. It's totally worth it.