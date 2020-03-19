The Fastest NBN Plans, According To Netflix

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Turn Hand-Washing Into A Mindful Experience

Photo: Shutterstock

Hand-washing. It’s the 20-second chore that, up until the coronavirus came into our lives, many of us treated more like a four- or five-second chore. But now we know better and we’ve got the Happy Birthday song on an endless loop in our heads, which also is ... not great. I came across a suggestion from the meditation app Headspace recently, though, that has managed to turn this chore into—dare I say it—an actually pleasant experience.

If ever we’ve needed to add more calming mindfulness and meditation into our everyday lives, I would think it’s now. And with news alerts lighting up our phones ad nauseam and kids running amok through the house, those moments of hand-washing can actually be an opportunity to clear our heads and be present.

Headspace explains on Instagram:

The video goes on too long, I will admit that. I don’t believe they are advocating for us to wash our hands for more than two minutes like this person is doing; they’re simply teaching us how to feel the water running over our hands, to focus on the sensations of rubbing our palms together and intertwining our fingers.

Ever since I watched this video a few days ago, I have banished Happy Birthday from my brain and have, instead, taken the opportunity to slow down, clear my head and feel the soap and water between my fingers.

(Be sure to turn the water off while you’re soaping up, as shown in the video, but I’d also turn it off before you so mindfully dry your hands, to be less wasteful.)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au death poison-control science spider-bites spiders

Are White-Tailed Spiders Really That Dangerous?

News reports from a few years back alleged a man had both his legs amputated after being bitten by a white-tailed spider have again cast this spider in a negative light. Experts have since said amputations may have been wrongly blamed on a spider bite, and authorities now consider a bacterial infection to be responsible for the man’s injuries. Despite this, the damage to the largely harmless white-tail may have been done.
au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles