Ask An Infection Preventionist Your Questions About The Coronavirus

Join us at 1 p.m. Eastern for a live Q&A with Dr. Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease epidemiologist who is also an infection preventionist. She works in hospitals to make sure patients, visitors, and staff are protected from infection, meaning she’s an expert in how hand washing, masks, and isolation precautions can stop the transmission of infection.

Dr. Popescu’s day-to-day work includes watching for cases of infections in hospitals, and talking to patients and staff to make sure everybody’s using best practices. She is also an expert in pandemic preparedness and bioterrorism preparedness, and has a PhD in biodefense. She’s worked on Ebola response and a measles outbreak, and she helps hospitals to be prepared to deal with outbreaks before they start.

“Infection control really extends beyond the hospital setting but also into our lives and homes, especially right now,” she says. So she’s happy to answer your questions about preventing disease and staying safe in the age of COVID-19.

You can begin asking questions now, and she’ll be online at 1 p.m. eastern time to answer them.

