Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Everyone loves a good deal and no one understands that better than the writers here at Lifehacker. To get you started today, here are some online sales worth emptying your digital wallets for including fitness gear, a Python training course, discounted beer and more.

1. Free Python for Machine Learning and Data Science Bootcamp: If you fancy a career change or want to up-skill in order to boost your career options, this course from Udemy could be just the ticket. For the next day, it's discounted by 93%. Pop over to Udemy for this great offer.

2. Mornington Pale Ale Long Neck: If you're looking for a few beers to stash in case of unexpected guests or to stock up for an upcoming celebration, this offer is a ripper. For just $45 you can score a case of Mornington Pale Ale. That's a discount of 35% when you use the discount code LONGNECK at checkout. Orders are dispatched on 18 March and delivery is included. Order direct from Craft Cartel.

3. GoPro Hero Bundle: At under $440 when you use the discount code PGGUYS20, this bundle includes a GoPro Hero8 in black, extra battery, 32GB memory card, Shorty pole and a head strap – everything you need to capture heaps of fun and action. Pop over to Ebay for this deal.

4. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation): Amazon's Dot is the Echo's little brother. Coming in a range of colours, the Dot gives you control of you Alexa-enabled devices is a smaller package. The usual price is $79 but you can score a pair for just $119 – a nice little saving that's applied at the checkout automatically. Head over to Amazon for this offer.

5. ENDER-5 3D Printer: At a tick under $425 if you use the discount code PLUME15, the ENDER-5 lets you create detailed objects easily. It has an auto resume feature in case your job gets interrupted. Visit Ebay for this deal.

6. Everfit Spin Bike: With winter looming, it will get harder to brave the outdoors for your regular exercise. But the Everfit Spain Bike can you help you burn off the winter calories. Just sit in front of the TV and start pedalling. There's a display to show your progress as you wrk through the the adjustable resistance levels. Catch this one over at Catch.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.