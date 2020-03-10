Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

Is It Legal To Drive With Thongs On In Australia?

How To Break Up With Google

Label Your Wine Bottles So You Know Who Gave Them To You

Photo: Claire Lower

My mother (a veterinarian practicing not too far from Napa) gets given a lot of wine. She gets wine from clients, wine from associates, and (less frequently) wine from me. As a sender of thank you notes—something we should all be—remembering who gave her which bottle has been a source of stress.

This weekend, as we were drinking wine, and talking about wine, she announced she had a “hack” for her “problem.” Basically, she solved the issue how she solves everything: by labelling it with her P-Touch machine. (I am not exaggerating; her entire home is P-Touched.) She types in the name of who gave her the wine, and maybe the occasion as well, then slaps the label on the bottle. Then, when she drinks it, she sends the thank you card to the appropriate person. (She’s right. That is a hack.)

I do not have a P-Touch machine, but I do have a roll of blue painter’s tape, and—as I type this—I realise that the two are not that different, and that I really am becoming my mother. I use the tape to label bottles of vermouth (with the date they’re opened), cocktail glasses (so I can keep track of which one is mine), and all sorts of syrups, pickles, and other fridge ephemera. It makes a great label, is what I’m saying, one that you can discreetly remove from the wine bottle come serving time without leaving any residue behind. Just make sure you place it somewhere safe until you send the thank-you note, which is the entire point of labelling it in the first place.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au driving headphones is-it-legal laws music video-feature

Is It Legal To Drive While Wearing Headphones?

Listening to music and podcasts is really the only thing that makes long-distance driving tolerable. Unfortunately, using the car stereo isn't always an option. Perhaps the speakers are busted, or the person in the passenger seat hates your taste in music. In these situations, the obvious solution is to don a pair headphones. But is this actually legal?
au cars infographics parking road-worrier

How To Reverse Park Your Car Like A Pro [Infographic]

Some drivers reverse parallel park their cars without even thinking about it. For the rest of us, it's a prolonged nightmare where every turn of the wheel does the opposite of what you were expecting. Meanwhile, multiple bystanders are watching your attempts in a mixture of amusement and pity. Fun times. Fortunately, it's possible to correct your shocking parking antics by following a few simple tips. This infographic explains how to pull off three types of parking on your first attempt, every time.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles