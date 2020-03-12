2020 NRL Season: How To Watch Online, Live And Free

Image: Getty Images

We're heading into footy season with the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership kicking off from Thursday 12 March. There are plenty of ways to watch the games this year but here's a guide to make sure you don't miss out on any of the action.

When does the 2020 NRL season start?

Round One of the 2020 NRL season kicks off on Thursday 12 March with Parramatta Eels taking on the Canterbury Bulldogs, beginning at 8.05pm AEDT. The 25 rounds will run on until Sunday 6 September before the finals begin. The grand final will be held on Sunday 4 October at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The State of Origin games are the most hotly anticipated of the season and right now, they're pencilled in for Wednesday 3 June, Sunday 21 June and Wednesday 8 July.

March 2020's NRL schedule

Thu, 12/03/2020 20:05 Round 1 Parramatta Eels v Canterbury Bulldogs

Fri, 13/03/2020 18:00 Round 1 Canberra v Gold Coast Titans

Fri, 13/03/2020 20:05 Round 1 North Queensland v Brisbane

Sat, 14/03/2020 15:00 Round 1 Newcastle v Warriors

Sat, 14/03/2020 17:30 Round 1 South Sydney v Cronulla

Sat, 14/03/2020 19:35 Round 1 Penrith v Sydney Roosters

Sun, 15/03/2020 16:05 Round 1 Manly v Melbourne

Sun, 15/03/2020 18:15 Round 1 St George Illawarra v Wests Tigers

Thu, 19/03/2020 20:05 Round 2 Canterbury v North Queensland

Fri, 20/03/2020 18:00 Round 2 St George Illawarra v Penrith

Fri, 20/03/2020 20:05 Round 2 Brisbane v South Sydney

Sat, 21/03/2020 15:00 Round 2 Warriors v Canberra

Sat, 21/03/2020 17:30 Round 2 Sydney Roosters v Manly

Sat, 21/03/2020 19:35 Round 2 Cronulla v Melbourne

Sun, 22/03/2020 16:05 Round 2 Wests Tigers v Newcastle

Sun, 22/03/2020 18:15 Round 2 Gold Coast Titans v Parramatta

How to stream the 2020 NRL season

If you're not really fond of watching the footy live on television with plenty of ads, the best way to watch it is with Kayo.

Kayo comes with 50 sports to view from AFL, NRL, cricket, football, motorsports to international sports like the US's NFL and NBA. But most importantly here, you'll be able to watch the NRL's full 2020 season.

You'll be able to grab a 14-day trial to test out the service to see if it's for you but after that, it'll cost you $25 a month for the basic service and $35 a month for the premium. The main difference between those is basic comes with two simultaneous screens while the premium gives you three.

How to watch NRL games for free

If you don't mind watching the game with ads in-between, Channel 9 lets you watch three games for free each week while Fox Sports plays the other nine. Those free-to-air matches happen on Thursday and Friday night with a third one on Sunday afternoon.

In Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania, the games will air on the GEM channel instead. All of the games during the finals will be aired on free-to-air so if they're the ones you mostly care about, you're sorted.

How To Watch NRL Games Overseas

If you're living overseas but need your NRL fix, you can still catch the games via Watch NRL. You can catch these games live or on demand if the time zone difference is painful.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.