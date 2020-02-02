What Is The One Food Habit You Wish You Could Break?

Image: iStock

This week, I'd like to talk about our bad habits and failures, and see if we can help each other be better. (Or we could just revel in our garbage-y tendencies.)

We're a month into 2020, and by now you've either made some real new-year-new-you changes or you're back on all your bullshit. This extends to eating and cooking, and bad culinary habits can be some of the hardest to break.

What's your favourite processed, totally craptastic food you enjoy more than homemade? I'm sorry but I love Kraft macaroni and cheese more than most homemade offerings. Something about the texture and flavour triggers a specific part of my brain that cannot be re-wired.

Do you have a daily habit you cannot break? I haven't tried very hard to break it, but I don't see myself ever giving up Diet Coke. I don't buy large amounts for the home though, which keeps it down to one or two a day.

Have you managed to make any positive, healthful food or drink changes this year? I have been drinking less, mainly because I have been going to the gym and have been too tired and sore to walk to the bar. I've also found working out makes me crave more vegetables and fruits, which is a nice bonus.

What meal planning or prep work helps you not eat like crap during the week? There are three items I must keep in my apartment to prevent a complete dissent into trash life: hard boiled eggs (quick protein), clementines (quick plant part), and La Croix (water I will actually drink).

Do you watch TV while you eat? Yes, and I'm comfortable with it.

Where do you eat most of your meals? On the couch. In front of the TV. If I have company I will sometimes eat at the table, depending on the company.

Do you eat at your desk at work or do you make an effort to change your scenery? I don't have a proper desk (I gave it away because I never used it), but I also do most of my work on the couch so I guess I eat at my desk. Sometimes I eat standing in the kitchen.

Have you ever stuck to a diet change long-term? What made it work? My line of work makes it hard to stick to a strict diet, but I have found I eat better, more complete meals if I'm cooking for other people, so I've been inviting people over for dinner more.

As always, feel free to ramble on about any and everything that is tangentially related to our topic. If you have successfully broken a bad habit, tell us how you did it. If you have a habit you need help breaking, ask for help. If you simply want to brag about raccoon-like you are, I support that entirely.