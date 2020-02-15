Make Perfect DIY McMuffins By Steaming Your Eggs

Netflix Australia Is Adding Some Seriously Cool Content This Weekend

Image: Suppliued

McDonald's may be offering all day breakfast now, but it's still cheaper to make your own Egg McMuffins at home. If you want your sandwich to look, feel, and taste like their version, however, it all comes down to how you cook the egg.

The texture and taste of eggs can vary wildly depending on how you cook them. To achieve true homemade Egg McMuffin perfection, Serious Eats' J. Kenji Lopéz-Alt explains to First We Feast that the eggs are suppose to steam instead of fry:

Preheat a nonstick pan over medium-low. Spray with cooking spray or brush with olive oil. Take a biscuit cutter that's about the same size as your English muffin... Brush or spray the cutter or can with oil and place in the center of the pan. Once it's there, don't slide it... this is metal on nonstick coating.

Break the egg into a small bowl, then carefully pour it inside the cookie cutter. Pour water up into the pan outside the cutter, to about ½-inch high. Break the yolk with the back of a spoon and sprinkle lightly with salt. Then, cover the pan with a lid and let the egg cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until the yolk is cooked to your preference.

If you don't have a round cookie cutter on hand, you can also use a mason jar ring, or remove the top and bottom of a tuna can (just be sure to wash it well before use). Now your eggs will have the same texture and pristine whiteness you get at the restaurant. You can find more homemade Egg McMuffin tips at the link below.

The Complete Guide to Making an Egg McMuffin Clone at Home [First We Feast]

