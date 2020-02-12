Planhacker: Every Samsung Galaxy S20 Plan In Australia

Samsung Galaxy S20 Range: What Aussies Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plan best mobile plansImage: Supplied

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range is officially available to pre-order in Australia. With seven iterations of the phone available - including a slick Ultra 5G model - there are a buttload of available plans to choose from. Here are all the S20 plans from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolies Mobile.

Lifehacker has teamed up with Whistleout to bring you every Samsung Galaxy S20 plan from Australia's major telcos. That includes Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile. By clicking on the interactive tables below, you can choose between available S20 models and storage capacities as well as the data allowance.

Samsung's latest flagship phone range is finally upon us. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra come packed with oodles of next-gen features - including 5G in all but the lowliest models. Here are the specs, pricing and release date for the Samsung Galaxy S20 in Australia.

Read more

Of course, you don't need to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 on a plan - if you're looking to buy outright, Samsung Australia is accepting pre-orders right now. Click here!

Here are the available plans from the aforementioned telcos. (Note: Some of our tables are still being loaded into the system - if you can't see them yet, please check back later.)

Telstra S20 Plans

Samsung Galaxy S20 4G 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 4G 128GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB (36 months)

Woolworths Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB (36 months)

Optus S20 Plans

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB (36 months)

Vodafone

Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB (36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 512GB (24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 512GB (36 months)

