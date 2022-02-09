Every Samsung Galaxy S22 Plan in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range is officially available to pre-order in Australia, and not only are there seven different variants to choose from, but you can also pick a plan from four different telcos. That’s a whole lot of plans!

To help, we’ve got every Samsung Galaxy S22 plan listed below, including options from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, and Woolworths Mobile. By clicking on the interactive tables below, you can choose your model, storage capacity, and data allowance. We’ve sorted these by telco.

No matter which telco you pre-order from, you’re also eligible for a pre-order bonus from Samsung. What you get depends on the phone you pick.

If you go for the S22, you can pick one of the following:

Wireless In-Car Charger

Wireless Charger Trio

Galaxy Buds 2

Pre-ordering the Galaxy S22+ gets you one of these packs:

Wireless In-Car Charger, 65W Super-fast Wall Charger, and Dual Port Car Charger

Wireless Charger Trio and 65W Super-fast Wall Charger

Galaxy Buds 2 and a Clear Case

And pre-ordering a Galaxy S22 Ultra means you get to choose one of these:

Wireless In-Car Charger, 65W Super-fast Wall Charger, Dual Port Car Charger, and a Black Leather Cover

Wireless Charger Trio, 65W Super-fast Wall Charger, and a Black Leather Cover

Galaxy Buds 2, a Clear Case, and a Simpsons-themed Donut Case

Pre-orders run until March 3.

Note: Our interactive widgets should start working from around 9:00am AEDT on February 10. Sometimes they can take a little bit of time to populate so be sure to check back later!

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S22 plans

Telstra is unsurprisingly the most expensive option for a Galaxy 22, but it has a few pre-order offers that help sweeten the deal. No matter which Galaxy S22 model you opt for, pre-ordering from Telstra scores you a Galaxy Tab A8 tablet valued at $529 on top of Samsung’s generic pre-order bonuses.

You’ll also get a 12-month subscription to Disney+, and if you pick Telstra’s $115 plan with 180GB, you’ll get a $50 credit each month for your first year, representing a saving of $600. Since Telstra plans are contract-free, you can drop down to a more affordable tier after the discount expires for the remainder of your handset repayment.

Telstra 24-month Samsung Galaxy S22 plans (128GB)

Telstra 36-month Galaxy S22 plans (128GB)

Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22 plans (256GB)

Telstra 36-month Galaxy S22 plans (256GB)

Telstra 24-month Samsung Galaxy S22+ plans (128GB)

Telstra 36-month Galaxy S22+ plans (128GB)

Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22+ plans (256GB)

Telstra 36-month Galaxy S22+ plans (256GB)

Telstra 24-month Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Optus Samsung Galaxy S22 plans

Pre-order any Galaxy S22 through Optus and you’ll nab a bonus Galaxy Watch 4. To be precise, a 44mm model with 4G connectivity, valued at $549.

Optus 24-month Samsung Galaxy S22 plans (128GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 plans (128GB)

Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 plans (256GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 plans (256GB)

Optus 24-month Samsung Galaxy S22+ plans (128GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22+ plans (128GB)

Optus 24-month Galaxy S22+ plans (256GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22+ plans (256GB)

Optus 24-month Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Optus 24-month Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S22 plans

Vodafone’s pre-order offer is all about trading in your own phone. In addition to getting up to $720 for your old device, Vodafone will give you a bonus $600 credit.

Of course, the $720 in trade-in value is based on handing in a 512GB S21 Ultra from last year, but you can still get between $320 and $440 for any S20 model, or $300 for any S10. With the bonus credit, you’re looking at least a $900 saving, assuming your phone is in good working in order.

Vodafone 24-month Samsung Galaxy S22 plans (128GB)

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 plans (128GB)

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22 plans (256GB)

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 plans (256GB)

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22+ plans (128GB)

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22+ plans (128GB)

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22+ plans (256GB)

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22+ plans (256GB)

Vodafone 24-month Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Woolworths plans

Powered by the Telstra network, Woolworths Mobile is easily the most affordable way to get any Galaxy S22. Not only are Woolies’ plans cheaper than the competition, as a pre-order offer, it’s offering discounts on all three phones.

If you pre-order the Galaxy S22, you’ll save $240 over the month of your term. This works out to be $10 per month on a 24-month repayment, or $6.66 on a 36-month.

If you’d prefer the Galaxy S22+, you’ll save $360. That’s $15 per month on 24-month plan, or $10 per month on a 36.

And if you go all in and pre-order the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you’ll get a $400 discount. That’s a $16.66 per month saving on a 24-month term, or $11.11 on a 36-month term.

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Samsung Galaxy S22 plans (128GB)

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy S22 plans (128GB)

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy S22 plans (256GB)

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy S22 plans (256GB)

—

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Samsung Galaxy S22+ plans (128GB)

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy S22+ plans (128GB)

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy S22+ plans (256GB)

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy S22+ plans (256GB)

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.