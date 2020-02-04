Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Install These Life-Saving Electrical Gadgets In Your House

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: 60% off electric e-bikes, cheap Qantas flights to Japan, $100 off Nespresso coffee machines, half-price Adidas gear and more!

1. Nespresso coffee machine sale: Nespresso has knocked nearly $100 off the Vertuo Plus Titan coffee machine via its eBay store. Normally $349, it's now down to $255. (To get the full discount, use the code 'POPSICLE' at checkout.) Buy here.

2. 50% off Adidas gear: Catch is flogging Adidas apparel - including shoes, sportswear, tees, fashion accessories and sporting equipment - for half price. Click here to browse the range.

3. Cheap Qantas flights to Japan: I Want That Flight is selling return flights to Japan on Qantas for as little as $570. Click here to see the available departure dates.

4. Free Windows 10 upgrade: For those who missed the memo, Microsoft is offering Windows 7 users a free Windows 10 upgrade (RRP: $225). Click here for more info.

5. 60% off e-bikes: eBay is selling the 36V Neocycle Electric Mountain Bike for a cool $918 off the RRP. That's better than half price! The bike comes with a long-lasting 36V lithium battery, Shimano 8-speed gears and an inbuilt LCD display. (To get the deal, use the code 'POPSICLE' at checkout.) Click here.

6. Cheap Optus plan: Optus is offering a 100-gigabyte mobile data plan with unlimited national calls and messaging for $59. There's no lock-in contract so you can stay for as long as you like (you might also be eligible for a six-month free trial for Apple Music.) Here are the inclusions:

