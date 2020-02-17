Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Getty Images

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: ultra-cheap electric bicycles, 30% off scented candles, free Japanese cook books, get The Division 2 for $4.50 and more!

1. Watch Parasite for $3: The online movie rental service Movie Frenzy is having a three-day sale with new movies going for $3 and under. This includes brand new flicks, like the Oscar winner Parasite and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - neither of which are available on any streaming service. The sale goes live this weekend. Click here to learn more.

2. 30% off scented candles: Catch is having a clearance sale on scented candles and beauty products. Prices start at under $10. Click here!

3. Free Japanese cooking ebook: The Kindle Store is giving away the cook book The Simple Art of Japanese Cooking. The print version currently sells for $26.70. Click here.

4. The Division 2 for $4.50: UbiSoft is selling the popular PC shooter The Division 2 for $4.50 - down from $89.95. Buy here.

5. $40 off NERF Blasters: Anazon has knocked $40 off the ultra-deluxe Nerf Modulus Demolisher blaster. The bundle includes Tactical Light, four Rockets and 40 Elite Darts. Buy here.

6. Electric bike mega deal: eBay has slashed the price of Neocycle's 36V Electric Mountain Bike even further. Originally retailing for $1,699, it's now down to just $781.15. The bike comes with a long-lasting 36V lithium battery, Shimano 8-speed gears and an inbuilt LCD display. (To get the full discount, use the code 'PYEAH' at checkout.) Click here.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.