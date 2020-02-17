Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

10 Weekend Deals You Can Still Get Today

Image: Getty Images

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: ultra-cheap electric bicycles, 30% off scented candles, free Japanese cook books, get The Division 2 for $4.50 and more!

1. Watch Parasite for $3: The online movie rental service Movie Frenzy is having a three-day sale with new movies going for $3 and under. This includes brand new flicks, like the Oscar winner Parasite and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - neither of which are available on any streaming service. The sale goes live this weekend. Click here to learn more.

2. 30% off scented candles: Catch is having a clearance sale on scented candles and beauty products. Prices start at under $10. Click here!

3. Free Japanese cooking ebook: The Kindle Store is giving away the cook book The Simple Art of Japanese Cooking. The print version currently sells for $26.70. Click here.

4. The Division 2 for $4.50: UbiSoft is selling the popular PC shooter The Division 2 for $4.50 - down from $89.95. Buy here.

5. $40 off NERF Blasters: Anazon has knocked $40 off the ultra-deluxe Nerf Modulus Demolisher blaster. The bundle includes Tactical Light, four Rockets and 40 Elite Darts. Buy here.

6. Electric bike mega deal: eBay has slashed the price of Neocycle's 36V Electric Mountain Bike even further. Originally retailing for $1,699, it's now down to just $781.15. The bike comes with a long-lasting 36V lithium battery, Shimano 8-speed gears and an inbuilt LCD display. (To get the full discount, use the code 'PYEAH' at checkout.) Click here.

  • mraedge @mraedge

    Ubisoft is having some technical difficulties at the moment. I bought The Division 2 more than 36 hours ago and was charged immediately. I cannot see the game in my library nor download and play it. I can see it in my purchase history, but cannot download an invoice. I suppose I'll get it at some stage, but honestly, why is their online store still open for business when this is happening to customers?

