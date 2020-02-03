Everything New On Netflix Australia This Week (February 3)

Image: Supplied

Here is your Netflix binge-list for the week, fresh from the Australian servers! This week's highlights include the highly anticipated adaptation of Locke & Key, Van Helsing Season 4, the true-crime documentary Who Killed Malcolm X? and original anime Cagaster of an Insect Cage.

Read on for everything coming to the service for the week of February 3 to February 9.

In addition to the above, Netflix is also releasing a batch of Studio Ghibli movies including My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service and Porco Rosso. If you have kids and they haven't seen these movies before, make it your top priority. (And if you don't have kids, watch 'em anyway.)

Here are the official synopses and trailers for each film and TV show.

New Netflix TV Shows

My Holo Love (7 Feb)

Soyeon is a lonely woman leading a lackluster life because of prosopagnosia. One day she inadvertently comes to possess a prototype of Hollo, a state-of-the-art AI hologram device, and her life is changing. Nando, a genius programmer who creates Hollo, moves in next door of Soyeon to snatch Hollo. For Soyeon, the appearances and voices of Nando and Hollo are same. Where will their triangle relationships go?

Locke & Key (7 Feb)

After the gruesome murder of their father, three siblings move to their ancestral home in Maine only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys and will stop at nothing to attain them.

Van Helsing: Season 4 (8 Feb)

Vanessa embraces a new philosophy while the secrets of Blak-Tek are revealed and Sam pursues his evil agenda: resurrecting the Dark One.

The Blacklist: Season 7 (10 Feb

Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), a former U.S. Navy officer turned high-profile criminal, voluntarily surrenders to the FBI after eluding capture for decades. He tells the FBI that he has a list of the most dangerous criminals in the world that he has compiled over the years and is willing to inform on their operations in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

New Netflix Movies

Netflix originals

La boda de la abuela (5 Feb)

Sequel to the successful EL CUMPLE DE LA ABUELA After having met the family a few years ago when celebrating their grandmother's birthday, the same cast of characters is reunited to now celebrate her wedding to the family's gardner. The family opposes the marriage, new characters will be introduced and madness will ensue.

Horse Girl (7 Feb)

Sarah (Alison Brie) is a socially awkward arts and crafts store employee who finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely lucid dreams upends the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah becomes increasingly unable to distinguish the logic of her dreams from reality. Directed by Jeff Baena, HORSE GIRL is a darkly humorous psychological thriller about a woman’s search for the truth, however abstract it may be.

The Coldest Game (8 Feb)

During the Cold War, troubled math genius Josh Mansky finds himself drafted to play in a U.S.-Russia chess match — and a deadly game of espionage.

Licensed films

Netflix Documentary & Comedy

Tom Papa: You're Doing Great! (4 Feb)

In this age of insurmountable consumption of media and where bad news travels fast from all directions, Tom Papa is here to proclaim You’re Doing Great!, which is also the title of his debut Netflix comedy special. Life isn’t perfect, it never has been and it never will be and Tom wants you to know that’s OK!

The Pharmacist (5 Feb)

In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lacking answers from police, a small town pharmacist - Dan Schneider - beats the odds when he embarks on a dogged pursuit to find and bring his son’s killer to justice. But months later, the ripple effects of his son’s addiction and tragic death would find him again when a troubling number of young, seemingly healthy people begin visiting Dan’s pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OxyContin. Sensing a crisis long before the opioid epidemic had gained nationwide attention, Dan stakes a mission: Save the lives of other sons and daughters within his community. Then take the fight to Big Pharma itself.

Who Killed Malcolm X? (7 Feb)

Decades after the assassination of African American leader Malcolm X, an activist embarks on a complex mission seeking truth in the name of justice.

Kids & Anime

Castle in the Sky (streaming now)

My Neighbor Totoro (streaming now)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (streaming now)

Only Yesterday (streaming now)

Porco Rosso (streaming now)

Ocean Waves (streaming now)

Tales from Earthsea (streaming now)

Team Kaylie: Part 3 (3 Feb)

Adventure is calling! Join Kaylie, Ray Ray, Amber, Valeria, Chewy, Jackie and more as they navigate friendship, flirtation and the great outdoors.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (6 Feb)

Thirty years after a disease that turns the infected into carnivorous insects emerged, a young exterminator and a teenage girl search for her mother.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 (7 Feb)

The Rescue Riders continue their mission to keep the residents of Huttsgalor safe but face a new nemesis in Magnus's crafty nephew, Axel.