Everything New On Netflix This Week (January 6)

Here is your Netflix binge-list for the week, fresh from the Australian servers! This week's highlights include new episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, RuPaul travelogue AJ and the Queen, Medical Police and heaps more.

Read on for everything coming to the service for the week of January 6 to January 12.

After releasing a bumper crop of content last week, Netflix is having a bit of a quiet one this time around. Sadly, there are no new Netflix Original movies and only a handful of licensed films.

On the plus side, there are six new series to check out, including Season 6 of the popular cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine , the Japanese crime drama Giri / Haji and another season of the DC superhero show Titans. Here are the trailers and synopses for everything on Netflix this week.

New Netflix TV Shows

Giri / Haji (10 January)

Family duty sends a lawman to London to look for his mob-assassin brother as a yakuza war threatens to engulf Tokyo. Trust is even tougher to find.

Medical Police (10 January)

Two American doctors who discover a deadly virus in Brazil are recruited as government agents in a race to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy.

Until Dawn (10 January)

France’s funniest comics carry out ghastly tasks as they try to outlast — and outwit — one another while overnighting in famously haunted locations.

Titans: Season 2 (10 January)

Things have changed. Robin and the Titans aren't the same group of outcasts they used to be, and neither are their enemies.

AJ and the Queen (10 January)

RuPaul stars in this outrageous series as a down-on-her-luck drag queen traveling across America in a van with a tough-talking 10-year-old stowaway.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6 (11 January)

Jake Peralta, an immature, but talented N.Y.P.D. detective in Brooklyn's 99th Precinct, comes into immediate conflict with his new commanding officer, the serious and stern Captain Ray Holt.

Movies

Licensed movies

Pretty Little Stalker (7 January)

A self help writer and her family become the target of a troubled girl.

Betty White: First Lady of Television (12 January)

A look at Betty White's life and career features behind-the-scenes clips of her work on television and comments from her friends and co-stars.

Stand-up comedies & documentaries

Cheer (8 January)

Primarily known as the home of a famous brand of chili, the Texan town of Corsicana has been gaining notoriety for its other chief export: world-class cheerleaders.

Speed Is My Need (9 January)

What drives these two-wheeled gladiators to risk everything? Enter the world of professional speed racing where your motorcycle and your mind must work hand-in-hand to be the first to cross the finish line. With access to heroic racing footage and unbelievable crashes, see how psychology and modern surgery have impacted modern racing.

Kids and Anime

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 (10 January)

A robot band, a pirate adventure ... and a run-in with a friendly ghost? Just another season on Harvey Street, where every day's out of the ordinary.

Scissor Seven (10 January)

With a trusted pair of hairdressing scissors and the ability to disguise himself, Seven offers contract killing on the cheap. The only problem? He often has trouble completing assignments.