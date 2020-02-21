All The TV Shows Getting Cancelled In 2020

Image: NBC

Some TV shows get a short run with a season or two and others, like The Simpsons or The Walking Dead, seem to run forever. Like life, at some stage, that run has to come to an end. In mourning, or celebration, here's an obituary to all the shows ending or facing cancellation this year.

There are a number of reasons why shows reach their inevitable demise. Viewership could be waning, critical and popular acclaim could be tanking or the story is struggling to bubble along. Sometimes it just comes down to directing and casting schedules or people wanting to move on to another production.

In some cases, it's a relief as the show's arc has reached its conclusion and squeezing another season out of it just doesn't feel right. Some examples of that would be Breaking Bad and The Wire — both shows having a finale that left us satisfied and made sense. Other shows build up great stories only to push them to rushed conclusions that stain the an otherwise great series. The disastrous finale of Dexter and the more recent Game of Thrones catastrophe are good examples of this.

Below is a list of all the shows wrapping up this year and while a few might make us a little sad (GLOW and Bojack Horseman), there are some that have rightfully run their course — Supernatural (15 seasons), Criminal Minds (also 15 seasons) and Homeland (8 seasons) to name a few.

Every show finishing or being cancelled in 2020

13 Reasons Why: Season 3 — Netflix

The 100: Season 7 — Netflix

Anne With an E: Season 3 — Netflix

Arrow: Season 8 — Netflix, Foxtel Now

Better Call Saul: Season 6 — Stan, Foxtel Now

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 — Netflix

Bosch: Season 7 — Amazon Prime Video

Claws: Season 4 — Stan

Corporate: Season 3 — Stan

Criminal Minds: Season 15 — iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store

The Crown: Season 5 — Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Dark: Season 3 — Netflix

Dear White People: Season 4 — Netflix

Empire: Season 6 — Foxtel Now

Fresh Off the Boat: Season 6 — 10 Play

Fuller House: Season 5 — Netflix

Future Man: Season 3 — Foxtel Now

GLOW: Season 4 — Netflix

Goliath: Season 4 — Amazon Prime Video

The Good Place: Season 4 — Netflix

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 — Netflix

Homeland: Season 8 — Foxtel Now, Netflix

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6 — Netflix

Insatiable: Season 2 — Netflix

Lucifer: Season 5 — Netflix

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 — Disney Plus

Modern Family: Season 11 — Foxtel Now, 7Plus, Amazon Prime Video

Power: Season 6 — Stan, Amazon Prime Video

Ray Donovan: Season 7 — Stan, Foxtel Now

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6 — Netflix, ABC iView

Shameless: Season 11 — Netflix, Foxtel Now

Soundtrack: Season 1 — Netflix

Spinning Out: Season 1 — Netflix

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Season 7 — Disney Plus

Strike Back: Season 7 — Foxtel Now, Stan

Supernatural: Season 15 — Stan, Amazon Prime Video

Sweetbitter: Season 2 — Stan

Van Helsing: Season 5 — Netflix

Veronica Mars: Season 4 — Stan

Will & Grace: Season 11 — Stan

You Me Her: Season 5 — Netflix