All The TV Shows Getting Cancelled In 2020

Some TV shows get a short run with a season or two and others, like The Simpsons or The Walking Dead, seem to run forever. Like life, at some stage, that run has to come to an end. In mourning, or celebration, here's an obituary to all the shows ending or facing cancellation this year.
There are a number of reasons why shows reach their inevitable demise. Viewership could be waning, critical and popular acclaim could be tanking or the story is struggling to bubble along. Sometimes it just comes down to directing and casting schedules or people wanting to move on to another production.
In some cases, it's a relief as the show's arc has reached its conclusion and squeezing another season out of it just doesn't feel right. Some examples of that would be Breaking Bad and The Wire — both shows having a finale that left us satisfied and made sense. Other shows build up great stories only to push them to rushed conclusions that stain the an otherwise great series. The disastrous finale of Dexter and the more recent Game of Thrones catastrophe are good examples of this.
Below is a list of all the shows wrapping up this year and while a few might make us a little sad (GLOW and Bojack Horseman), there are some that have rightfully run their course — Supernatural (15 seasons), Criminal Minds (also 15 seasons) and Homeland (8 seasons) to name a few.
Every show finishing or being cancelled in 2020
- 13 Reasons Why: Season 3 — Netflix
- The 100: Season 7 — Netflix
- Anne With an E: Season 3 — Netflix
- Arrow: Season 8 — Netflix, Foxtel Now
- Better Call Saul: Season 6 — Stan, Foxtel Now
- Bojack Horseman: Season 6 — Netflix
- Bosch: Season 7 — Amazon Prime Video
- Claws: Season 4 — Stan
- Corporate: Season 3 — Stan
- Criminal Minds: Season 15 — iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store
- The Crown: Season 5 — Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
- Dark: Season 3 — Netflix
- Dear White People: Season 4 — Netflix
- Empire: Season 6 — Foxtel Now
- Fresh Off the Boat: Season 6 — 10 Play
- Fuller House: Season 5 — Netflix
- Future Man: Season 3 — Foxtel Now
- GLOW: Season 4 — Netflix
- Goliath: Season 4 — Amazon Prime Video
- The Good Place: Season 4 — Netflix
- Grace and Frankie: Season 7 — Netflix
- Homeland: Season 8 — Foxtel Now, Netflix
- How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6 — Netflix
- Insatiable: Season 2 — Netflix
- Lucifer: Season 5 — Netflix
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 — Disney Plus
- Modern Family: Season 11 — Foxtel Now, 7Plus, Amazon Prime Video
- Power: Season 6 — Stan, Amazon Prime Video
- Ray Donovan: Season 7 — Stan, Foxtel Now
- Schitt’s Creek: Season 6 — Netflix, ABC iView
- Shameless: Season 11 — Netflix, Foxtel Now
- Soundtrack: Season 1 — Netflix
- Spinning Out: Season 1 — Netflix
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Season 7 — Disney Plus
- Strike Back: Season 7 — Foxtel Now, Stan
- Supernatural: Season 15 — Stan, Amazon Prime Video
- Sweetbitter: Season 2 — Stan
- Van Helsing: Season 5 — Netflix
- Veronica Mars: Season 4 — Stan
- Will & Grace: Season 11 — Stan
- You Me Her: Season 5 — Netflix
