5 TV Shows to Watch While You Wait for Ted Lasso Season 3

Ted Lasso has been a comfort show for a lot of us (particularly during the pandemic) thanks to its heartwarming messages of kindness and optimism. It’s left a bit of a hole in our lives so if you, like me, are looking for something to fill the Ted Lasso void until season 3 releases, we’ve come up with a few similar shows that might do the trick.

TV shows to watch while you wait for Ted Lasso

Friday Night Lights

If you love the highs and lows of high school football you can’t pass up Friday Night Lights. Similar to Ted Lasso, it digs into the drama of a sports team, but still has some important moral messages and character conflicts to explore outside of that.

Friday Night Lights stars Kyle Chandler as Coach Eric Taylor who guides the Dillon Panthers, one of the nation’s best high school football teams, through their trials and tribulations.

Check it out on Binge.

The Good Place

The Good Place is a 4-season ride of twists, heartwarming moments and laughs that you won’t regret.

The series follows Eleanor, a woman who lives life with questionable morals until she dies and finds herself in a heavenly afterlife due to a case of mistaken identity and so, must hide the mistakes of her past.

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg with The Good Place which also takes a deep dive into ethics and love in such a thoughtful way you’ll feel like it’s Ted Lasso all over again.

Watch The Good Place on Netflix.

Cobra Kai

Another sports drama featuring a motivating coach is Cobra Kai. The sequel series to The Karate Kid follows the antics of Johnny Lawrence who seeks redemption by reopening the Cobra Kai dojo and training a new crop of kids.

Naturally, his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso also returns. Cobra Kai has a lot of important messages to communicate and it does so in the Ted Lasso way – with heartwarming comedy.

Watch Cobra Kai on Netflix.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

I can’t count the number of times I’ve walked in on housemates laughing out loud or spied someone chuckling to themselves on the bus as they watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows a team of quirky detectives as they solve crimes and test their friendships. This show has infectious comedy that is equal parts silly and life-affirming – which is perfect for Ted Lasso fans.

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix.

Big Shot

John Stamos stars in Big Shot as a temperamental basketball coach who is fired from his job and relocates to California to coach a girl’s high school basketball team.

Big Shot may have that Disney channel vibe but we all know that Disney, similar to Ted Lasso, is great for a nice heartwarming message.

Watch Big Shot on Disney+.

