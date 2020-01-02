How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

Image: Getty Images

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.

What Is The KFC Big Bash League?

The Big Bash League is an Australian professional Twenty20 cricket league sponsored by KFC. Now in it's eighth year, the League comprises eight teams: the Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

With each side only receiving twenty overs, the emphasis is on all-out attack and frenetic, fast-paced action. Think of it as ODI for the YouTube generation. Or something.

This year marks the first time that a full home-and-away season will be played, which means you have a whopping 59 matches to look forward to. (Although "only" 45 matches will be shown on free-to-air TV. More on this below.)

When Is The KFC BBL Final?

The final will take place on Sunday, February 8, with the semi-finals (called 'The Knockout' and 'The Challenger') taking place on February 1 and February 6.

How To Watch The Big Bash League 2020 On Free-To-Air TV

This year, Channel 7 has the exclusive rights to the Big Bash League. (So don't waste time tuning into Channel 10 - it ain't going to be there.)

Games will be broadcast live on both Channel 7 and 7Mate, depending on the day and time. Most games will begin at 7pm AEDT. (You can find a full schedule below.)

Seven Network will broadcast 45 games live, which includes 40 regular season games and 5 playoff matches, including the semi finals and final. To see the remaining matches, your best shot is through Kayo Sports, Foxtel or Foxtel Now,

How To Watch The Big Bash League 2020 Online

Unfortunately, Channel 7 will not be providing a live BBL stream on its 7Plus app. For online viewing, your best bet is Kayo, followed by Foxtel/Foxtel Now. Foxtel does have one advantage though: it'll air 13 BBL matches this year in 4K, instead of the bog standard 1080p you'd get through Channel 7, Kayo or any other medium.

You can also follow the KFC BBL Twitter account which provides running commentary throughout the match and watch highlights on Cricket Australia's YouTube channel.

How To Watch The Big Bash League 2020 On Your Phone Or Tablet

The aforementioned Foxtel Now app should work fine on most mobile phones and tablets. If you don't have Foxtel, or don't want to sign up, Kayo, the streaming service dedicated to just sports, is your best shot. A basic package costs $25 per month with no lock-in contract. You can sign up to a free 14-day trial here.

Revealed: Every Sport Coming To Kayo This Summer Summer is the best time of the year for sports fans - not just because there are some of the best international codes on in our backyard, but because there’s more time to sit back and enjoy them. But it’s not called the festive season for nothing – it’s not hard to blink and suddenly, your calendar is full of social commitments that keep you from the couch. Fear not – now there’s a way to have your cake (summer plans) and eat it too (watch sport). Read more

Other Ways To Stream The KFC Big Bash League 2020

As we've mentioned in the past, the Reddit cricket community is a great way to find live streams without paying for the privilege.

KFC Big Bash League Broadcast Schedule

Here's the full BBL 2020 schedule for games. All matches start at 7.10pm AEDT, unless otherwise indicated. (Mark your favourite teams in a calendar!)

Tue 17 Dec Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder 7.10pm AEDT

Wed 18 Dec Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers 7.10pm AEDT

Thu 19 Dec Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder 7.10pm AEDT

Fri 20 Dec Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers 2.45pm AEDT

Fri 20 Dec Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars 7.10pm AEDT

Sat 21 Dec Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers 6.10pm AEDT

Sat 21 Dec Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades 9.10pm AEDT

Sun 22 Dec Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes 2.45pm AEDT

Sun 22 Dec Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat 7.10pm AEDT

Mon 23 Dec Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers 7.10pm AEDT

Tue 24 Dec Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades 2.45pm AEDT

Thu 26 Dec Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers 7.10pm AEDT

Fri 27 Dec Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers 7.10pm AEDT

Sat 28 Dec Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder 7.10pm AEDT

Sun 29 Dec Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers 7.10pm AEDT

Mon 30 Dec Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars 7.10pm AEDT

Tue 31 Dec Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder 7.10pm AEDT

Wed 1 Jan Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers 7.10pm AEDT

Thu 2 Jan Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars 3.40pm AEDT

Thu 2 Jan Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers 7.10pm AEDT

Fri 3 Jan Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat 7.10pm AEDT

Sat 4 Jan Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades 7.10pm AEDT

Sun 5 Jan Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers 6.40pm AEDT

Sun 5 Jan Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes 9.40pm AEDT

Mon 6 Jan Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat 7.10pm AEDT

Tue 7 Jan Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers 7.10pm AEDT

Wed 8 Jan Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers 3.40pm AEDT

Wed 8 Jan Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder 7.10pm AEDT

Thu 9 Jan Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes 7.10pm AEDT

Fri 10 Jan Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars 7.10pm AEDT

Sat 11 Jan Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes 6.10pm AEDT

Sat 11 Jan Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat 9.10pm AEDT

Sun 12 Jan Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades 3.40pm AEDT

Sun 12 Jan Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers 7.10pm AEDT

Mon 13 Jan Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers 7.10pm AEDT

Tue 14 Jan Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers 3.40pm AEDT

Wed 15 Jan Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades 6.10pm AEDT

Wed 15 Jan Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars 9.10pm AEDT

Thu 16 Jan Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes 7.10pm AEDT

Fri 17 Jan Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat 3.40pm AEDT

Sat 18 Jan Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers 3.40pm AEDT

Sat 18 Jan Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers 7.10pm AEDT

Sun 19 Jan Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers 2.45pm AEDT

Sun 19 Jan Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades 7.10pm AEDT

Mon 20 Jan Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars 6.40pm AEDT

Mon 20 Jan Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder 9.40pm AEDT

Tue 21 Jan Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes 7.10pm AEDT

Wed 22 Jan Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars 7.10pm AEDT

Thu 23 Jan Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers 7.10pm AEDT

Fri 24 Jan Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder 6.10pm AEDT

Fri 24 Jan Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers 9.10pm AEDT

Sat 25 Jan Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades 3.40pm AEDT

Sat 25 Jan Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat 7.10pm AEDT

Sun 26 Jan Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers 2.45pm AEDT

Sun 26 Jan Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes 7.10pm AEDT

Mon 27 Jan Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat 2.45pm AEDT

Thu 30 Jan Eliminator

Fri 31 Jan The Qualifier

Sat 1 Feb The Knockout

Thu 6 Feb The Challenger

Sat 8 Feb Final

Note: Start times for BBL Finals are yet to be determined.