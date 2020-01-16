Deal: Telstra And Optus Are Flogging The Google Pixel 3 For Under $800

Google's Pixel 3 remains one of the best Android phones on the block. It also benefits from instant OS updates direct from Google. Thanks to a recent price drop, it's also very affordable with Telstra and Optus both selling it for under $800 on a wide range of plans. Here are the details.
When the Google Pixel 3 launched in 2018, it cost a hefty $1199. But as the adage goes, good things come to those who wait.
While a little old in the tooth, it can still go toe-to-toe with the current crop of smartphones; particularly when it comes to photography. Here are the specs:
|Pixel 3
|OS
|Android 10
|Dimensions
|145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm
|CPU
|Snapdragon 845, Qualcomm SDM845 (4x2.8 GHz + 4x1.7 GHz)
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64/128 GB
|Display
|5.4-inch P-OLED Display
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 (~400 ppi)
|Battery
|2915 mAh
|Camera
|Rear: 12.2 MP dual-pixel. Front: 8 MP (f/2.2)
|Colours
|Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink
Telstra and Optus have both cut the price of the Pixel 3 to under $800. You can get it from Optus for $756, while Telstra has it for $792.
On a 24-month plan, that works out to a saving of $18.45 and $16.95 per month on Optus and Telstra, respectively. Here are the available plans and inclusions.
If you're open to long-haul plans, you can also get the device on a 36-month plan. That bumps the monthly saving to $12.30 per month on Optus and $11.30 on Telstra. Here are the 36-month plans from both providers.
Google Pixel 3 And Pixel 3 XL: Australian Pricing, Specs And Release Date
Google has finally unveiled its Android smartphones for 2018 - the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. There are a host of new hardware additions compared to last year's phones, including a notched display on the XL. If you're planning on grabbing a Pixel 3 or a Pixel 3 XL, here's everything you need to know, including Australian pricing, release date and specifications.
Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.
As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink