Microsoft's Answer To Google Chrome Has Landed

10 Ways Any Guy Can Improve How He Looks

Mobile Showdown: Belong Vs Telstra

Deal: Telstra And Optus Are Flogging The Google Pixel 3 For Under $800

Image: Getty Images

Google's Pixel 3 remains one of the best Android phones on the block. It also benefits from instant OS updates direct from Google. Thanks to a recent price drop, it's also very affordable with Telstra and Optus both selling it for under $800 on a wide range of plans. Here are the details.

When the Google Pixel 3 launched in 2018, it cost a hefty $1199. But as the adage goes, good things come to those who wait.

While a little old in the tooth, it can still go toe-to-toe with the current crop of smartphones; particularly when it comes to photography. Here are the specs:

Pixel 3
OS Android 10
Dimensions 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm
CPU Snapdragon 845, Qualcomm SDM845 (4x2.8 GHz + 4x1.7 GHz)
RAM 4GB
Storage 64/128 GB
Display 5.4-inch P-OLED Display
Resolution 1440 x 2960 (~400 ppi)
Battery 2915 mAh
Camera Rear: 12.2 MP dual-pixel. Front: 8 MP (f/2.2)
Colours Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink

Telstra and Optus have both cut the price of the Pixel 3 to under $800. You can get it from Optus for $756, while Telstra has it for $792.

On a 24-month plan, that works out to a saving of $18.45 and $16.95 per month on Optus and Telstra, respectively. Here are the available plans and inclusions.

If you're open to long-haul plans, you can also get the device on a 36-month plan. That bumps the monthly saving to $12.30 per month on Optus and $11.30 on Telstra. Here are the 36-month plans from both providers.

Google Pixel 3 And Pixel 3 XL: Australian Pricing, Specs And Release Date

Google has finally unveiled its Android smartphones for 2018 - the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. There are a host of new hardware additions compared to last year's phones, including a notched display on the XL. If you're planning on grabbing a Pixel 3 or a Pixel 3 XL, here's everything you need to know, including Australian pricing, release date and specifications.

Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

airport flights screening wait

Why You're Always 'Randomly Selected' For Additional Airport Screening

No matter how prepared you are, airport delays are inevitable. If your bag’s overweight, expect to take a few minutes just to unpack, redistribute your things, and re-pack again to appease an airline attendant. If there’s a line just to check-in, well, that could take an extra 30 minutes with the family of 12 ahead of you and several strollers in tow. And then, of course, there’s the security line.
android android-auto au feature google

What Is Google's Android Auto (And Do You Need It?)

Android Auto has been around since 2015 but now that it's being pre-loaded onto Android 10 devices, it's about to get a whole lot more popular. Here's what it does and whether you need to download it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles