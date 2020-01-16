Deal: Telstra And Optus Are Flogging The Google Pixel 3 For Under $800

Image: Getty Images

Google's Pixel 3 remains one of the best Android phones on the block. It also benefits from instant OS updates direct from Google. Thanks to a recent price drop, it's also very affordable with Telstra and Optus both selling it for under $800 on a wide range of plans. Here are the details.

When the Google Pixel 3 launched in 2018, it cost a hefty $1199. But as the adage goes, good things come to those who wait.

While a little old in the tooth, it can still go toe-to-toe with the current crop of smartphones; particularly when it comes to photography. Here are the specs:

Pixel 3 OS Android 10 Dimensions 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm CPU Snapdragon 845, Qualcomm SDM845 (4x2.8 GHz + 4x1.7 GHz) RAM 4GB Storage 64/128 GB Display 5.4-inch P-OLED Display Resolution 1440 x 2960 (~400 ppi) Battery 2915 mAh Camera Rear: 12.2 MP dual-pixel. Front: 8 MP (f/2.2) Colours Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink

Telstra and Optus have both cut the price of the Pixel 3 to under $800. You can get it from Optus for $756, while Telstra has it for $792.

On a 24-month plan, that works out to a saving of $18.45 and $16.95 per month on Optus and Telstra, respectively. Here are the available plans and inclusions.

If you're open to long-haul plans, you can also get the device on a 36-month plan. That bumps the monthly saving to $12.30 per month on Optus and $11.30 on Telstra. Here are the 36-month plans from both providers.

Google Pixel 3 And Pixel 3 XL: Australian Pricing, Specs And Release Date Google has finally unveiled its Android smartphones for 2018 - the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. There are a host of new hardware additions compared to last year's phones, including a notched display on the XL. If you're planning on grabbing a Pixel 3 or a Pixel 3 XL, here's everything you need to know, including Australian pricing, release date and specifications. Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.