Best New Netflix Shows For The Weekend

Not sure what to watch on Netflix tonight? We've got you covered - here are all the new series and movies that will be appearing on the service this Friday and over the weekend. We've also included the best titles you might have missed from the pasrt few weeks. Let the bingeing commence!

Tonight's new Netflix movies include Ares, a thriller about demonic goings-on in a university, Season 2 of the teen "dramady" Sex Education and a fresh instalment of Hip-Hop Evolution.

Here are the official synopses and trailers for each film and TV show.

New Netflix TV Shows

The Brave (streaming now)

Inspired by true events in Albania.

Ares (17/1/2020)

When her friend suffers a bizarre accident, Rosa realises the secret student society they've just joined is built on demonic secrets from Dutch history.

Sex Education: Season 2 (17 January)

Sex. It's on teenage minds. It's messing with their heads. And this kid is the least likely sexpert in the schoolyard. The teen series returns for Season 2.

Wer kann, der kann! (17 January)

"Nailed It!" takes its cakes to Germany, where amateurs try to re-create fantastic sweets. Model Angelina Kirsch hosts alongside chef Bernd Siefert.

Movies

Netflix Originals

Vivir dos veces (17 January)

Emilio searches for the great love of his youth, with the help of his daughter and granddaughter. Will he be able to reconnect with this lost love before his memory fails?

Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace (17 January)

Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a longtime pillar of her Virginia community, stays composed when her ex weds his mistress and her son moves away. With convincing from her best friend Sarah (Phylicia Rashad), she tries putting herself first, and a handsome stranger (Mehcad Brooks) becomes her surprise second love. Yet any woman can snap, and Grace's new husband soon ravages her life, her work and — many say — her sanity.

Documentaries

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (17 January)

Season 4 of the music series follows hip-hop in the U.S., showcasing the stories and sounds that shaped its history and culture.

Kids & Anime

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (streaming now)

“Burrow girl” Kipo’s life turns upside down when she surfaces in a wild world of mutant creatures. She’ll need all the help she can get to go home.

NiNoKuni (streaming now)

High school colleagues Yuu and Haru travel between the real world and a parallel fantasy universe to help their friend Kotona, whose life is in danger.

Recent Releases

Nothing above tickling your fancy? Here are some Netflix releases from the past few weeks that you may have missed.

Titans: Season 2 (streaming now)

Things have changed. Robin and the Titans aren't the same group of outcasts they used to be, and neither are their enemies.

Pretty Little Stalker (streaming now)

A self help writer and her family become the target of a troubled girl.

Giri / Haji (streaming now)

Family duty sends a lawman to London to look for his mob-assassin brother as a yakuza war threatens to engulf Tokyo. Trust is even tougher to find.

Scissor Seven (streaming now)

With a trusted pair of hairdressing scissors and the ability to disguise himself, Seven offers contract killing on the cheap. The only problem? He often has trouble completing assignments.

The Neighbor (streaming now)

Javier, a 20-something struggling with adulthood and his girlfriend, unexpectedly becomes a superhero. Based on Santiago García and Pepo Pérez's comic.

Messiah (streaming now)

When CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins. As he continues to cultivate followers who allege he's performing miracles, the global media become increasingly beguiled by this charismatic figure.

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (streaming now)

This docu series follows comedian Kevin Hart during his "Irresponsible" tour.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (streaming now)

The mythical world starts a rebellion against humanity in order to rule the Earth, so Hellboy (Ron Perlman) and his team must save the world from the rebellious creatures.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (streaming now)

Peter Parker balances his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man, and finds himself on the trail of a new menace prowling the skies of New York City.

Sex, Explained: Limited Series (streaming now)

Attraction. Fantasies. Fertility. Discover the ins and outs of sex in this fun and informative series, narrated by singer-actress Janelle Monáe.

I, Tonya (streaming now)

Competitive ice skater Tonya Harding rises amongst the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but her future in the activity is thrown into doubt when her ex-husband intervenes.